Trae Young’s Official Playing Status for Hawks-Pistons
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks are going to go toe-to-toe for a matchup that could be important for the Eastern Conference standings.
Heading into the game, the Hawks had listed their star guard, Trae Young, on the injury report.
According to the official NBA injury report, Young is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis. While he was on the injury report, he was listed as probable to play.
As expected, the Hawks are going to have Young on board for Wednesday’s action.
For Young, it will be his 40th appearance of the year.
The last time Young actually missed a game for the Hawks was on January 15, when Atlanta paid a visit to the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks came away with a 16-point victory.
He returned one game later. Over the last two games, Young has helped the Hawks pick up an unlikely win over the Boston Celtics before they came up short against the New York Knicks.
This season, Young posted averages of 23 points, three rebounds, and 12 assists heading into Wednesday’s action. He’s also shooting 40 percent from the field and knocking down 35 percent of his threes.
When the Pistons and the Hawks met earlier this year, Young checked in for 41 minutes. He scored 35 points while dishing out 13 assists. The Pistons collected a one-point win over Atlanta in early November.
Wednesday’s game could give the opportunity for the Pistons to issue the Hawks the same 22-21 record. That would mean the Pistons would move to 2-0 over Atlanta this year.
