Trajan Langdon Opens up On Pistons' Free Agency Additions
Heading into his second summer running the Detroit Pistons' front office, Trajan Langdon found himself at a crossroads. Armed with assets and cap space, he could have been aggressive in the open market and landing notable upgrades after an impressive 2025 season. However, he opted to go a different route. That being allowing the young core to have a longer runway together.
Langdon's changes last summer yielded massive dividends, as Detroit was able to triple its win total and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Now, the organization finds itself with expectations to remain in the mix in the Eastern Conference.
While Langdon didn't make any big splashes, he did do some tinkering with the roster. With Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley all not on the roster, Detroit was in need of more veteran help.
In free agency, Langdon opted to fill these voids by acquiring Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert.
Langdon kicked off media day for the Pistons Monday with his first press conference of the new season. He weighed in on an array of topics, including Detroit's new faces coming in this year.
When giving his thoughts on the additions of Robinson and LeVert, he had nothing but good things to say pertaining to their impact on and off the floor.
"I think the best thing is they enjoy being here," Langdon said. "Two guys that are experienced in this leage playing playoff basketball. Duncan's played in two finals. Caris has played some playoff basketball in different sitautions. So they'll bring an experience on the floor. But also, they're two high basketball IQ guys that can not only create for themselves but can create for others. So we're looking forward to and excited about how they're going to complement this group, and they've been incredible off the floor."
Robinson and LeVert will each play key roles as they embark on this new journey in their respective careers. The former is tasked with providing Cade Cunningham and others with an efficient kick-out option from behind the arc. As for LeVert, he'll attempt to utilize his versatile skill set and be an effective backcourt option for the Pistons off the bench.
Given how well their skills complement the Pistons' core, each veteran has a chance to be an X-factor for Detroit heading into the 2026 campaign.
