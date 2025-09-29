Pistons Big Man Isaiah Stewart Issues Promising Injury Update
When it comes to returning players for the Detroit Pistons, Jaden Ivey is the player who has gotten the most attention. However, there is another key piece who is eager to get back in the mix in 2026.
Countless players deserve credit for the Pistons' historic turnaround last season, and Isaiah Stewart is someone who deserves his shine. He underwent numerous changes under J.B. Bickerstaff, going back to the center position and moving to the bench as Jalen Duren's backup.
These alterations didn't impact Stewart, as he still served as the team's heartbeat on the floor with his competitiveness and intensity. The veteran big man was a star in his role, anchoring the second unit as the last line of defense.
Unfortunately for Stewart, the 2025 season didn't end how he might have wanted. In Game 1 against the New York Knicks in the playoffs, he suffered a knee injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the series.
Since the Pistons were eliminated in round one, Stewart has had ample time to get his body back to 100%. During his introductory press conference at media day Monday, the Pistons' big man provided an update on where he's at physically.
Stewart's knee ailment is no longer an issue, and he is ready to be back on the floor competing with his teammates.
"Just dealing with my knee and calf in that first round series last year," Stewart said. "But I'm healthy, I'm in a great spot, and I'm ready to get after it."
While sometimes his emotions can get the better of him, Stewart is someone who provides a key role for the Pistons. He sets the tone for the group with how hard he plays on every possession. Also, Stewart has grown to be the embodiment of the smash-mouth style the Pistons are known for.
Upon making his return, Stewart will likely assume his same role from last year. He'll continue to provide high-intensity play around the rim in the minutes when Duren is off the floor. With the impact he provides defensively off the bench, Stewart is certainly a name to watch when it comes to X-factors in Detroit's second unit.
