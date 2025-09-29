Pistons' Jaden Ivey Reflects on Returning From Leg Injury
On Monday morning, the Detroit Pistons kicked off the 2025-26 season with media day. Following a long recovery journey, one key member of the roster reflected on his eagerness to be back in the fold.
During the early stages of last season, one of the biggest storylines for the Pistons was the play of Jaden Ivey. J.B. Bickerstaff empowered the former No. 5 pick, and it did wonders for his development. Not only did his production increase, but he started to look like a viable running mate for Cade Cunningham.
Through his first 30 appearances, Ivey averaged just under 18 points per game and shot an impressive 40.9% from beyond the arc. The former top-five pick looked well on his way to a career year, but things came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a broken leg in January in a matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Detroit didn't rule out Ivey returning at the end of last season, but he never ended up seeing the court again.
Fast forward 10 months, and Ivey has had ample time to get himself back in a good place physically. While speaking with reporters at media day, he opened up about where he's at heading into the 2026 campaign.
"it's been a journey," Ivey said. "Definitely blessed to be healed, to be able to look forward to playing games again. The journey has been definitely a grind to get back, to get healed, to get stronger...I'm definitely thankful to be in this position right now to be able to be back healthy and to do what I've been working for my whole life to be able to play this game. I'm healed now and looking to this next season."
In terms of his rehab, there is nothing holding Ivey back as he makes his return for the Pistons. Trajan Langdon noted in his press conference that the fourth-year guard will have no restrictions when training camp begins this week.
Now fully healthy, Ivey is one of the main names to watch for the Pistons heading into a new season. If he's able to return to where he was pre-injury, he has a chance to be a major player for Detroit as they look to build off their success from last year.
