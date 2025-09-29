Cade Cunningham Grateful of Pistons' Offseason Approach
Through his first four years with the Detroit Pistons, about the only constant Cade Cunningham has had in the NBA is change. That won't be the case in 2026, and it's something the All-Star guard is very much looking forward to.
Whether it was coaches or new young talents, the Pistons were always interchanging parts in hopes of finding something that works. Coming off a season that outdid any and all expectations, Detroit didn't find itself in any sort of panic. Instead, the franchise got to zero in on making sure they can maximize their newfound momentum and keep trending in the right direction.
After tripling their win total and reaching the postseason, many people around the league wanted to see an aggressive offseason from the Pistons. Trajan Langdon didn't buy into the narrative and continued working in the margins around the young core.
This approach might have left people on the outside wanting more, but one key member of the organization recently gave this approach his seal of approval.
On Monday morning, the Pistons held their media day ahead of the start of training camp. Coming off his breakout campaign in 2025, Cunningham fielded questions on an array of topics as he looks to further cement himself as a budding superstar in the league.
Among the things Cunningham was asked about was Langdon's decision not to make any drastic changes to the roster this summer. He was grateful for the belief the organization has in him and the rest of the core, and noted that it will be a source of motivation for them this upcoming season.
"It means a lot to have belief in the organization," Cunningham said. "We've been a very young team my whole career here. A lot of guys that we've all been trying to figure it out day by day together and stuff. And to have that belief from the organization, it's very reassuring. But also, it puts some more fire under you to prove them right. We're excited."
Last season, Cunningham built an iron-clad case for why the Pistons should believe in him and his abilities. Now his task becomes continuing to grow into a talent the franchise can build around and rely on for the foreseeable future.
