Trajan Langdon Provides Positive Update on Pistons Forward
As the Detroit Pistons get ready for their Summer League schedule, they will be without one of their key prospects. Reports surfaced earlier this week that second-year forward Ausar Thompson will be suiting up for the action in Las Vegas this offseason.
It is fairly normal for sophomore prospects, even lottery picks, to play in Summer League. That said, the Pistons made this decision with the long game in mind. After being diagnosed with a blood clot at the end of last season, the team wants Thompson to be 100% for the start of training camp.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons held a press conference to officially introduce J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach. During the press conference, Thompson's status moving forward was brought up. It was there that President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon provided a glowing update.
"He's actually out on the court working out today," Langdon told reporters. "He just recently got cleared for all basketball activities...We're not going to rush him back to competitive basketball. We'll start gearing him and having him ramp up right now."
Having Thompson sit out of Summer League was a smart move by the Pistons. Following such a serious medical diagnosis last season, the last thing they want to do is rush things.
The live games reps would have been good Thompson after being out so long, but the Pistons are operating with the long-term in mind. He still has more than enough time to properly ramp up to take the floor come the preseason.
Before being shut down for medical reasons, Thompson displayed great versatility as a rookie. In 63 games last season, he posted averages of 8.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 0.9 BGP. Despite this impressive all-around stat line, Thompson did not get selected to an All-Rookie team.