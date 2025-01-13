Upcoming Detroit Pistons Game Lands New Tip-Off Time
Next weekend will be a big one for Detroit sports fans. On Saturday, the Detroit Lions will suit up for their first playoff game this year after getting the week off with a bye. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons will be in action as well, as they are slated for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Although the Pistons were always set to play before the Lions on Saturday, the NBA has reportedly moved the tip-off time for the Pistons-Suns game. Instead of tipping off at five, and the game will be moved 4, giving shared Pistons and Lions fans a better schedule for the night.
The Lions will kick off at 8 PM ET on Saturday. They are set to play the Washington Commanders, who defeated the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in the Wild Card round on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the Pistons will be wrapping up a three-game slate, which starts up on Monday night. The Pistons are set to pay a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
For the Pistons and the Knicks, they are going head to head for the third time this season. In the first outing, the Knicks handed the Pistons their first major loss of the season at the time.
When the Knicks hosted the Pistons for the second game, Cade Cunningham and his team pulled off the upset victory on the road. As big underdogs once again, the Pistons will look to try and take down the Knicks, who destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
After the battle against the Knicks, the Pistons will head back to Michigan to host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. They’ll get a one-day break before returning to their home court to face the Suns.
In their first outing against the Suns, the Pistons landed a near-30-point, double-double performance from Cade Cunningham. The now-injured Jaden Ivey contributed 20 points at the time. Meanwhile, Malik Beasley gave the Pistons 18 points off the bench on 5-11 shooting from three.
Despite giving up 43 points to the superstar forward Kevin Durant, the Pistons managed to take care of business against the Suns. They kicked off a successful road trip out West with a big win over Phoenix, taking them down 133-125.
On Saturday, both Detroit teams will look to sweep the competition.
