Warriors Could Miss Stephen Curry vs Detroit Pistons
On quite the run lately, the Detroit Pistons are facing a tough test on Thursday night at home. After scooping up a win against the Brooklyn Nets out in New York, the Pistons return to Michigan to host the Golden State Warriors for the first and only time this season.
For the visiting squad, they could enter the matchup down a key player. The veteran superstar shooter Stephen Curry has popped up on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s action.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Warriors are approaching Thursday’s game with Curry listed as questionable. The All-Star sharpshooter is experiencing knee inflammation. The chances are high that he’s a game-time decision in Detroit.
While Curry is no stranger to the injury report as of late, he hasn’t missed too much action this season.
The last time Curry got a night off was when the Memphis Grizzlies paid a visit to Golden State. Coming off of a 30-point outburst against the Philadelphia 76ers, Curry was inactive against Memphis, but it didn’t affect his team’s progress. The Warriors still collect a victory, winning by eight points.
Over the next two games, Curry was back in action. He took on the Sacramento Kings on January 5, checking in for 29 minutes. The Warriors standout accounted for 26 points and seven rebounds. Curry’s contributions couldn’t help out the Warriors, as they suffered a 30-point blowout loss.
Curry remained in the mix for the Warriors’ following matchup against the Miami Heat. Once again, a 31-point, seven-rebound showing wasn’t enough to push the Warriors past the Heat.
If Curry can’t get the nod to go on Thursday night, it would mark his eighth absence of the year.
Draymond Green Pops Up
The Golden State Warriors have several question marks surrounding key players heading into Thursday’s action against the Detroit Pistons. Draymond Green is one of them to pop up on the injury report.
For Green, he’s currently dealing with a left ankle sprain. As a result, the Warriors have him listed as questionable for the action on the road in Detroit.
Recently, Green appeared in his sixth straight game for the Warriors. Over that span, he averaged 10 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and made 36 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.
Along with his scoring during that stretch, Green came down with six rebounds per game and produced six assists per game.
While Green’s All-Star-caliber play might be left in the past at this point in his career, the 34-year-old forward remains an important piece for Golden State. This season, Green has averaged 28 minutes on the floor in 32 games.
Shooting 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three, Green is producing nine points per game. He’s also posting averages of six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.
At 18-18, the Warriors are sitting ninth in the Western Conference. They’ve won just four of their last 10 games and have suffered two straight losses recently.
The Pistons and the Warriors are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.
