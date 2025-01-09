Warriors Make Shocking Downgrade vs Detroit Pistons
Thursday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors could miss quite a few players for the visitor’s side. Ahead of the game, the Warriors listed many players on the injury report. While a few have a chance to play, Golden State has ruled out a handful of players ahead of the action.
Initially, the Warriors planned to have the veteran starter Andrew Wiggins on the court on Thursday night. When Golden State submitted its injury report on Wednesday night, Wiggins was not listed. He was on pace to play.
However, that’s no longer the case. On Thursday afternoon, the Warriors not only added Wiggins to the injury report, but they downgraded him to out. The veteran forward will not see the court due to personal reasons.
Thursday’s game in Detroit marks the first time since December 11 that Wiggins is missing a game. At the time, Wiggins missed two games in a row. Since then, he’s appeared in 12 straight outings for Golden State.
Over the current stretch, Wiggins has averaged 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block for the Warriors.
In 32 games, Wiggins has been producing 16 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from three this season.
The Warriors are looking to bounce back from a two-game losing streak. Currently, they possess an 18-18 record, which places them ninth in the Western Conference standings.
Taking down a thriving Detroit Pistons team will be a major challenge for the Warriors, who are dealing with notable setbacks on Thursday.
The veteran guard Steph Curry is listed as questionable on the injury report as he deals with a knee-related concern.
The last time Curry got a night off was when the Memphis Grizzlies paid a visit to Golden State. Coming off of a 30-point outburst against the Philadelphia 76ers, Curry was inactive against Memphis, but it didn’t affect his team’s progress. The Warriors still collect a victory, winning by eight points. Curry returned for the next two matchups.
If Curry can’t get the nod to go on Thursday night, it would mark his eighth absence of the year.
In addition to Curry, the Warriors also have the veteran forward Draymond Green listed on the injury report as questionable. Green is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Lately, he’s been on the court for the past six games. Green’s last absence came against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 27
Dennis Schroder and Moses Moody are the other two players facing a potential absence. They are listed as questionable on the injury report.
As far as the inactives go, the Warriors have already ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, and now Wiggins.
The Pistons are looking to take advantage of an undermanned Golden State squad. They are searching for their sixth-consecutive victory, hoping to improve to 20-18 on the year.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup