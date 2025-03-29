Why Tobias Harris Missed Pistons-Cavaliers Matchup on Friday
For the second week in a row, the Detroit Pistons scratched a key starter before tipping off against their opponent. Last Sunday, it was Cade Cunningham, who was ruled out against the New Orleans Pelicans, after initially being left off of the injury report.
On Friday, Tobias Harris was the latest player to get ruled out after being listed as available in the hours leading up to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pistons listed Harris’ injury as right Achilles tendinopathy. It’s a new concern that just popped up for the veteran forward, who has a reputation for missing little time throughout the season.
Prior to Friday’s absence, Harris’ last absence came against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on March 5. It was his second straight missed game. Before that, Harris missed just two games on two different occasions. The Pistons were 2-2 in the absence of Harris.
On Friday, Detroit improved to 3-2 without Harris, defeating the dominant Cavaliers 133-122. The Pistons rolled out a starting five of Ausar Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jalen Duren, Dennis Schroder, and Malik Beasley in the absence of Harris and Cunningham.
For both players, it’s unclear what their recovery timeline looks like this weekend. The team will get Saturday off to rest and recover before getting back on the court for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Pistons are searching for their fourth-straight win as they look to build on their standing as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.