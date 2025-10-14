Will Jalen Duren’s Setback Keep Him Out vs Cavaliers?
The Detroit Pistons will be back on the court on Tuesday night to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Throughout the preseason, the Pistons have been playing without their starting center, Jalen Duren, who is dealing with hamstring tightness.
Days before the Pistons reached their next preseason action, Duren played publicly in front of Detroit fans at the team’s scrimmage over the weekend.
via @IAmEricVincent: If you’re worried about Jalen Duren not playing in preseason, don’t be. He’s good #Pistons
Will Jalen Duren Make His Preseason Debut vs Cleveland Cavaliers?
Barring any last-minute changes, Duren is expected to be on the court with the Pistons on Wednesday night to face Cleveland.
While Duren remains a young player in the NBA, his experience and role on the team give him less of a need for preseason in 2025. That’s not to say the exhibition games aren’t important, but the Pistons are rightfully finding a balance with their starting center.
Since Duren is proven, the Pistons shouldn’t risk his health just to get him some meaningless reps. While Duren was relatively healthy last season, he does have an injury history. Keeping the 21-year-old healthy moving forward will be a difference-maker for the Pistons in 2025-2026.
Last year, Duren appeared in 78 games for Detroit. Admittedly, he got off to a slow start, but bounced back and found consistency throughout the middle stretch of the year, and into the playoffs.
By the end of the regular season, Duren averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. In the playoffs, he remained consistent with 11.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game in six matchups against the New York Knicks.
The 2025-2026 NBA season is major for Duren, personally. The veteran center is heading into his contract year. While he’s extension-eligible, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of movement on those discussions just yet. The former 13th overall pick will get a healthy payday either way.
Since entering the NBA, Duren has played in 206 games. He started 169 matchups, seeing the court for an average of 26.6 minutes per game. After averaging 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds as a rookie, Duren improved to 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds in year two.
Read More Detroit Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Prediction Validates Pistons' Belief
Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Placed in NBA's Upper Echelon
Lauri Markkanen Could Be the Missing Piece to Elevate the Pistons
Cade Cunningham Details Key to His Next Big Leap