Will Jalen Duren’s Setback Keep Him Out vs Cavaliers?

What's Jalen Duren's playing status against the Cavaliers?

Justin Grasso

Mar 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons will be back on the court on Tuesday night to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Throughout the preseason, the Pistons have been playing without their starting center, Jalen Duren, who is dealing with hamstring tightness.

Days before the Pistons reached their next preseason action, Duren played publicly in front of Detroit fans at the team’s scrimmage over the weekend.

via @IAmEricVincent: If you’re worried about Jalen Duren not playing in preseason, don’t be. He’s good #Pistons

Will Jalen Duren Make His Preseason Debut vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

Barring any last-minute changes, Duren is expected to be on the court with the Pistons on Wednesday night to face Cleveland.

While Duren remains a young player in the NBA, his experience and role on the team give him less of a need for preseason in 2025. That’s not to say the exhibition games aren’t important, but the Pistons are rightfully finding a balance with their starting center.

Since Duren is proven, the Pistons shouldn’t risk his health just to get him some meaningless reps. While Duren was relatively healthy last season, he does have an injury history. Keeping the 21-year-old healthy moving forward will be a difference-maker for the Pistons in 2025-2026.

Last year, Duren appeared in 78 games for Detroit. Admittedly, he got off to a slow start, but bounced back and found consistency throughout the middle stretch of the year, and into the playoffs.

By the end of the regular season, Duren averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. In the playoffs, he remained consistent with 11.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game in six matchups against the New York Knicks.

The 2025-2026 NBA season is major for Duren, personally. The veteran center is heading into his contract year. While he’s extension-eligible, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of movement on those discussions just yet. The former 13th overall pick will get a healthy payday either way.

Since entering the NBA, Duren has played in 206 games. He started 169 matchups, seeing the court for an average of 26.6 minutes per game. After averaging 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds as a rookie, Duren improved to 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds in year two.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

