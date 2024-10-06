Will Pistons Rookie Make Preseason Debut vs. Bucks?
The Detroit Pistons were down a couple of guys for their Saturday afternoon practice this weekend. As expected, the sophomore wing Ausar Thompson remained off the floor as he’s awaiting clearance from the league to play.
The veteran forward Tobias Harris got the day off as he was scheduled for a planned rest day.
As for the rookie Bobi Klintman, he was experiencing a setback. Therefore, he sat out and was considered day-to-day by the team.
According to reports, Klintman would be re-evaluated in one to two days as he deals with a calf contusion.
At that point, his preseason debut against the Milwaukee Bucks was up in the air.
While the Pistons don't seem too worried about Klintman's setback, he was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against Milwaukee.
Klintman entered the NBA this season as a second-round pick. With the 37th pick, he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The rookie’s rights were traded to the Pistons.
Last year, Klintman played for Cairns Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League. Prior to his one-year run in Australia, the forward played at Wake Forest.
During his freshman season at Wake Forest, Klintman appeared in 33 games. While he started in a handful of matchups, most of his appearances were off the bench. He averaged 21 minutes on the court and produced five points, five rebounds, and one block per game during that time while shooting 41 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
In the NBL, Klintman made 23 appearances last season. He averaged ten points and five rebounds, knocking down 44 percent of his shots and 36 percent of his attempts from deep.
Being on a young Pistons team, there could be an opportunity for Klintman to crack the rotation in year one. He’ll have to have a strong preseason to earn those early minutes.
More Pistons on SI
Pistons Veteran Has Ultimate Praise for Cade Cunningham
Pistons Rookie Reacts to His First Day of NBA Training Camp
Cade Cunningham Opens up on Having Fully Healthy Offseason