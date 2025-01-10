Young Standout Returns to Detroit Pistons Lineup vs Warriors
Tim Hardaway Jr. might’ve been a late addition to the Detroit Pistons’ injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, but the Pistons were fortunate enough to at least get a reinforcement back in the lineup.
The second-year veteran wing Ausar Thompson was cleared for action.
Lately, Thompson has been dealing with an illness. The last time he took the court was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 4. Thompson checked in for 25 minutes and scored 10 points while collecting 10 rebounds and six steals.
On January 6, the Pistons were set to host the Portland Trail Blazers. Although Thompson was initially on pace to play, he was downgraded to questionable as tip-off approached. The Pistons rolled without Thompson against Portland. They collected a three-point win in his absence.
On Wednesday night, the Pistons fired up a back-to-back set, beginning with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Once again, the Pistons played without Thompson. Detroit picked up its fifth-straight win with a 15-point victory over Brooklyn.
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff didn't get too specific about Thompson's illness, but he offered an update ahead of the matchup in Brooklyn.
“His spirits are good, and he said he’s feeling a little bit better,” Bickerstaff told reporters regarding the state of Thompson after he was downgraded recently. When we get home, obviously, we’ll evaluate him some more and see how he’s doing.”
When the Pistons revealed their first injury report for Thursday’s outing against Golden State, Thompson was upgraded to probable to play. Not only was he cleared to play against the Warriors, but Thompson was inserted into the starting lineup for the fifth time this year.
Thompson Posts Rare Statline vs. Timberwolves
Ausar Thompson had a rare showing on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Detroit Pistons’ former first-rounder impacted the game the game in many ways.
While Thompson hasn’t been a full-time starter for the Pistons this season after garnering 38 starts in 63 games during his rookie campaign, he was back in the starting lineup on Saturday, as the Pistons search for the ideal starting five in the absence of Jaden Ivey.
With 25 minutes of playing time, Thompson managed to do a little bit of everything. From the field, Thompson made all five of his shots. Being perfect from the field, he scored ten points.
Thompson racked up a double-double, as he came down with ten rebounds. Most of his rebounding production came on the defensive end of the floor. He also collected six steals on the defensive end, just one steal shy of tying the entire Timberwolves team.
According to Statmuse, Thompson’s statline was one of one. With ten points, ten rebounds, six steals, and a perfect field goal percentage, Thompson was the first player in NBA history to have that line or better.
Leading up to Thursday’s action, Thompson has been averaging seven points, five rebounds, two steals, and two assists.
