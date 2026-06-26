With the 2026 NBA Draft in the books, the Detroit Pistons now face a pivotal free agency period.

The expectations among the Pistons' faithful are for Detroit to improve the roster to put the franchise in the best position to win its first NBA championship since 2004.

During the draft, Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon traded twice to select Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (No. 17) and Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso at No. 53 overall in the second round after trading with the New York Knicks.

Isaiah Stewart also saw his tenure in the Motor City come to a close as the Pistons traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks. With the trade, the Pistons now have $20 million in projected cap space. The Pistons also removed the two years and $30 million off their payroll by trading Stewart to the Grizzlies.

With free agency set to begin at 6 p.m. ET on June 30, here are three reasons why the Pistons could be clearing cap space this offseason.

Acquiring Cunningham’s Co-Star

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Whether it be in a blockbuster trade or a signing in free agency, the Pistons No. 1 priority this offseason is to add Cunningham’s co-star. Every NBA superstar of the past who has won a championship has had their co-star, whether it was Michael Jordan with Scottie Pippen or Magic Johnson with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Cunningham needs a co-star he can rely on to help lead the Pistons to their first NBA championship since 2004.

Who that co-star will be or whether Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon makes that addition this offseason remains to be seen. New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III remains a top target for the Pistons, as adding his defensive play to one of the top defenses in the NBA will be a valuable move this offseason.

Extending Jalen Duren

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This is a route that Pistons fans likely don’t want Detroit to take, but it is an option. The Pistons could use the extra cap space they received in the Stewart trade to extend Jalen Duren. Following Duren’s lackluster postseason performance, which saw the Pistons fall in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, extending him, but not adding any other valuable player, would be viewed as an unpopular move among the fan base.

Before his postseason blunder, Duren showed his potential as an NBA All-Star, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 65 percent from the field. Duren showed he has the potential to play at an All-Star level, and how he bounces back could set the tone for Detroit next season.

Despite a recent report by The Athletic’s Sam Amick that Duren was underwhelmed by the Pistons initial offer in restricted free agency and was planning to explore sign-and-trade opportunities, he won't be moved as Detroit remains focused on keeping its star center in the Motor City, per Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes.