What Detroit Pistons Trading Up in NBA Draft Says About GM Trajan Langdon’s Offseason

Originally expected to pick at No. 21 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons swapped picks with the Memphis Grizzlies, which gave them Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie at No. 17 in the first round.

There is much to be excited about Okorie as he’ll look to bring his downhill speed and dynamic scoring as a guard to the Pistons.

In his one season with Stanford, Okorie averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, while shooting 35.4 percent from three-point range. Okorie's leadership led Stanford to a 20-13 overall record and went .500 in ACC play, falling just short of the NCAA Tournament.

Detroit Pistons Offseason Approach As Free Agency Looms

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) in the second half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon’s decision to move up in the draft could set the tone for the rest of the offseason approach for Detroit, as the attention now shifts to free agency, where the pressure is on to make a major move.

Even after being unable to acquire Tyler Herro following a trade that saw Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo acquired by the Miami Heat, the Pistons, while still holding out hope for Herro until the trade is finalized on July 6, look towards other potential candidates.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III is one of them and is still available on the trade market following the conclusion of the first round of the draft. Murphy is a top target among Pistons fans as his dominant defense would be considered a valuable addition to a Detroit squad in pursuit of a championship next season.

While known as one of the top young defenders in the NBA, Murphy is also an efficient scorer, which is what the Pistons need alongside Cade Cunningham. Last season with the Pelicans, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field.

Potenital Players In a Murphy Trade Deal

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Pelicans have asked for a large package to acquire Murphy, and with all their players from this past season still on the roster, along with multiple future draft picks, the Pistons have plenty to offer New Orleans.

Pistons players who could be moved in a trade for Murphy include Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, and Ron Holland II, among others. If the Pistons' moving up on draft night taught us anything, it's that Langdon is willing to make a move.

With so much pressure to improve the roster this offseason, the time is now to add to the roster ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season, as Detroit can’t afford to stand pat.