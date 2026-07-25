The Detroit Pistons' youth continues to mature, and as a result of their growth, the franchise is coming off one of the best seasons in recent memory, finishing with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and 60 wins.

The Pistons, led by franchise star Cade Cunningham, have gone from a franchise-worst 14 wins to a competitor in the Eastern Conference in two short seasons. As the Pistons begin their preparations for the 2026-27 NBA regular season, here are three young players who are deserving of an expanded role with Detroit this upcoming year.

Chaz Lanier

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 second-round pick and former Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier entered the 2026 Summer League determined to make a statement for an expanded role with the Pistons next season.

Lanier did just that, and despite the Pistons only winning one game during Summer League play in Las Vegas, he led the way for Detroit, putting on an impressive showing. During the Summer League, Lanier went on a two-game span in which he combined for 49 points and knocked down 15 three-pointers.

In his rookie season with the Pistons, Lanier, in the 34 games he played, averaged 2.4 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. The Pistons, this offseason, have already taken critical steps to improve their three-point shooting, and giving Lanier a rotational spot could benefit their scoring from beyond the arc even more.

Lanier, however, will have to continue to prove it, as there’s no guarantee that his success in the Summer League will translate to success next season.

Daniss Jenkins

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) celebrates a three-point basket in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The emergence of Daniss Jenkins has been fun to watch this past year. Jenkins has gone from a two-way player who appeared in only seven games during the 2024-25 season to being a critical piece of the Pistons' rotation this past year.

Last season with the Pistons, Jenkins played in 72 games, starting in 19 of them, averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. His improvement was enough for the Pistons to pick up his option this offseason.

Jenkins has proven that he is ready for a bigger role, as in the games he earned a start during the regular season and the playoffs, he, for the most part, had an impact for the Pistons. Jenkins will be part of a Pistons guard rotation that will feature the addition of Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder and former Milwaukee Bucks veteran Gary Harris.