The One Thing the Detroit Pistons Still Need To Win an NBA Championship

The Detroit Pistons' fast turnaround from the worst team in the NBA in 2024 to the top seed in the Eastern Conference last year was one of the top storylines from the 2025-26 season. The quick two-year turnaround has raised expectations for Detroit to compete for and win its first NBA championship since the “Goin to Work” Pistons won the title in 2024.

Last season, the Pistons finished the regular season with a 60-22 overall record and won their first playoff series since 2008 by rallying from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic. The Pistons' dreams of delivering the city of Detroit its first major professional sports title since 2008, however, came to a crushing end in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Pistons ended a successful season on a bad note, losing 125-94 on their home court in Game 7. If anything, the loss showed that there is more the Pistons need to become a true championship contender and win the title. Here’s a look at the one thing the Pistons still need to win an NBA championship.

Cade Cunningham Still in Need of a Co-Star

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Pistons made important strides so far this offseason to improve their three-point shooting and provide Cade Cunningham with players around him, including Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, the much-needed co-star for Cunningham is still alluding them.

This addition, rather than more depth, is ultimately what some argue the Pistons need to win the NBA championship either next season or in the coming years. So who is that co-star the Pistons desperately needed?

Earlier this offseason, according to the Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, the Pistons were involved in multiple trade discussions for Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Trey Murphy III. However, the asking price was considered too much for the Pistons and would’ve sacrificed their long-term future.

While there’s no guarantee that the Pistons making this move would’ve led to an NBA championship, it could’ve been worth the risk, especially for a younger player like Trey Murphy III, who is known as an excellent defender.

So now what for the Pistons? With a move for a co-star unlikely, the Pistons will have to work with what they’ve got and hope it leads to a season as one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

With the Jalen Duren possible extension series still ongoing, there’s also hope that the Pistons' young star center can bounce back from his rough postseason showing and have another successful regular season that leads to improved play in the postseason.