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Final Detroit Pistons Summer League Grades and Evaluations

Here's who stood out for the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Caden Handwork|
Feb 25, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) warms up wearing a special t-shirt for Black History Month before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) warms up wearing a special t-shirt for Black History Month before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons' 2026 Summer League schedule came to a close last Friday with a 101-87 loss to the Miami Heat in a consolation game. The Pistons finished the Summer League with a 1-4 record. Detroit's one win came over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a 103-94 victory for the Pistons.

Despite posting a losing record in the Summer League and winning one game, several bright spots were on display as notable young stars put together impressive performances for the Pistons. With Summer League wrapped up for the Pistons, here’s a look at the final grades and evaluations for Detroit’s top players in the NBA’s offseason competition.

Chaz Lanier: A

Detroit Pistons Chaz Lanier Tennessee Volunteers second round draft pick Summer League Cleveland Cavaliers three pointers
Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 second-round pick and former Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier put on a show throughout the Summer League for the Pistons. Lanier made a strong case for a larger role with the Pistons next season as he was red-hot from beyond the arc for Detroit. 

Lanier finished the Summer League averaging over 20 points per game and shooting 53.3 percent from three-point range. Lanier’s two best performances came in the Pistons' two-game span against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, in which he combined for 49 points and knocked down 15 three-pointers for Detroit. 

For a Pistons team that is looking to improve its three-point shooting next season, Lanier's Summer League performance and efficiency from beyond the arc could be a sign of encouraging things to come for Detroit.

Ebuka Okorie: B-

Detroit Pistons Ebuka Okorie Stanford Cardinal NBA Summer League 2026 NBA Draft selection Miami Heat
Dec 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) gestures before the game against the CSUN Matadors at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the Summer League, Pistons No. 17 overall 2026 NBA Draft pick guard Ebuka Okorie experienced his highs and lows in Detroit. The former Stanford Cardinal guard got off to a strong start in the Pistons Summer League 101-93 opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, recording 20 points and four assists on 8-for-16 shooting from the field. 

Between the Pistons Summer League opener and the final consolation game against the Miami Heat, Okorie struggled shooting from the field. However, Okorie finished the Summer League strong against the Heat, recording 27 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 9-for-20 shooting from the field. 

As a rookie, Okorie will have his struggles. However, the Pistons should remain confident in their decision to select him at No. 17 overall in the draft, as throughout the Summer League, despite the ups and downs, he has shown the player he can develop into at his best. 

Issac Jones: B

Detroit Pistons Isaac Jones NBA Summer League 2026 season two-way center Miami Heat Ebuka Okorie Chaz Lanier
Nov 17, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Monte Morris (3) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons forward Isaac Jones (13) defends during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Pistons fans shouldn’t expect two-way center Isaac Jones to earn a roster spot this season, he did show promising strides for Detroit in the Summer League. Over the course of five Summer League games, Jones scored in double figures in every game except for the Pistons' final matchup against the Heat. 

Jones' best performance in the Summer League was against the 76ers, in which he led the Pistons, scoring 22 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 9-for-15 shooting from the field. It was a strong Summer League showing for a young two-way player who continues to look to make his mark in the NBA.

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Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.

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