Final Detroit Pistons Summer League Grades and Evaluations

The Detroit Pistons' 2026 Summer League schedule came to a close last Friday with a 101-87 loss to the Miami Heat in a consolation game. The Pistons finished the Summer League with a 1-4 record. Detroit's one win came over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a 103-94 victory for the Pistons.

Despite posting a losing record in the Summer League and winning one game, several bright spots were on display as notable young stars put together impressive performances for the Pistons. With Summer League wrapped up for the Pistons, here’s a look at the final grades and evaluations for Detroit’s top players in the NBA’s offseason competition.

Chaz Lanier: A

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 second-round pick and former Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier put on a show throughout the Summer League for the Pistons. Lanier made a strong case for a larger role with the Pistons next season as he was red-hot from beyond the arc for Detroit.

Lanier finished the Summer League averaging over 20 points per game and shooting 53.3 percent from three-point range. Lanier’s two best performances came in the Pistons' two-game span against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, in which he combined for 49 points and knocked down 15 three-pointers for Detroit.

For a Pistons team that is looking to improve its three-point shooting next season, Lanier's Summer League performance and efficiency from beyond the arc could be a sign of encouraging things to come for Detroit.

Ebuka Okorie: B-

Dec 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) gestures before the game against the CSUN Matadors at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the Summer League, Pistons No. 17 overall 2026 NBA Draft pick guard Ebuka Okorie experienced his highs and lows in Detroit. The former Stanford Cardinal guard got off to a strong start in the Pistons Summer League 101-93 opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, recording 20 points and four assists on 8-for-16 shooting from the field.

Between the Pistons Summer League opener and the final consolation game against the Miami Heat, Okorie struggled shooting from the field. However, Okorie finished the Summer League strong against the Heat, recording 27 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 9-for-20 shooting from the field.

As a rookie, Okorie will have his struggles. However, the Pistons should remain confident in their decision to select him at No. 17 overall in the draft, as throughout the Summer League, despite the ups and downs, he has shown the player he can develop into at his best.

Issac Jones: B

Nov 17, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Monte Morris (3) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons forward Isaac Jones (13) defends during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Pistons fans shouldn’t expect two-way center Isaac Jones to earn a roster spot this season, he did show promising strides for Detroit in the Summer League. Over the course of five Summer League games, Jones scored in double figures in every game except for the Pistons' final matchup against the Heat.

Jones' best performance in the Summer League was against the 76ers, in which he led the Pistons, scoring 22 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 9-for-15 shooting from the field. It was a strong Summer League showing for a young two-way player who continues to look to make his mark in the NBA.