Three Takeaways From the Detroit Pistons Game Five Loss to the Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113 in overtime in game five in Detroit.

With the loss the Pistons have lost control of the series, and now trial 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Below are three takeaways from the Pistons loss to the Cavaliers.

Pistons allowing too many open looks from beyond the arc

The Pistons offense and defense on the perimeter continues to be a problem that seems to keep arising throughout the course of the series.

Daniss Jenkins and Tobias Harris went a combined 3-15 from beyond the arc, while Caris LeVert went 0-3. The Pistons allowed the Cavaliers to shoot 40 percent from beyond the arc, and allowed Max Strus to catch fire, as he went 6-8 from range.

If the Pistons are going to come back in this series they will need more production from three, and they cant let the Cavs bench players log 20+ points.

Paul Reed deserves more minutes in game six

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Paul Reed put in one of his better performances in game five, logging 10 points in 17 minutes on the floor.

Reed outscored Jalen Duren in eight less minutes, and grabbed eight rebounds to Duren’s five. Reed proved that he deserves a chance to see more minutes in game six, perhaps into the 20’s. Reed knocked down a pair of clutch free throws in overtime that kept the Pistons hanging around before the Cavs ran away.

Cunningham must continue to put up big numbers

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the second half during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As tough as it is to ask your superstar to continuously log 30+ points a game, thats exactly what the Pistons will need from Cade Cunningham in game six in Cleveland. Cunningham logged 39 points in game five, while also hauling in seven rebounds and dishing out nine assists. If Cunningham can give the Pistons 30+ points and 7+ assists in game six, they should be in the mix to force a game seven back in Detroit.

While the Pistons only got out-rebounded 44-40 in game five, James Harden was able to get his own rebound on a missed free throw with under a minute left in overtime that sealed the game for the Cavaliers. The Pistons must get better production on the glass in game six if they are going to force a game seven.

The Pistons and Cavaliers face off tomorrow in game six in Cleveland. Opening tip is slated for 7:00 p.m. If the Pistons win, game seven will be in Detroit on Sunday.