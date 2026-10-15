Jalen Duren Headlines Pistons Convincing Preseason Win Over Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons convincingly won their third preseason game, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-106 on Wednesday night at the Target Center.

With the win, the Pistons are 2-1 in the preseason ahead of their Friday night matchup at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Raptors before opening the regular season on Oct. 20. Here are three standouts from the Pistons' win over the Timberwolves, including one that was highlighted by the performance of their promising young stars.

Jalen Duren

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since signing his massive five-year, $250 million contract, Jalen Duren took the court in the preseason, and he didn’t disappoint. Duren was spectacular in the first half, scoring 24 points, three rebounds, and one assist on 8-of-9 shooting.

While it was only the preseason, this is exactly the kind of performance Duren needed, especially after last season's disappointing postseason, where he struggled in the Pistons two series against the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With his new massive contract extension, Duren faces huge expectations to deliver better performances to ignite the Pistons to a deeper postseason run. Last season, the Pistons earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. Wednesday night’s preseason performance against the Timberwolves was the right start for Duren.

Duncan Robinson

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Duncan Robinson (55) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duncan Robinson also made an impact in the Pistons' win over the Timberwolves, scoring 15 points, six rebounds, and one assist on 5-of-8 shooting, including knocking down four three-pointers.

For a Pistons team that struggled to be consistent from beyond the arc last season, Robinson, who led the team in three-point shooting, looks to have a similar impact, and this year he’ll have help with the additions of former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins. All three players shot over 40 percent from three-point range last season.

John Collins

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of John Collins, the former Clippers forward also stood out in the win over the Timberwolves, scoring 11 points and three rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting. Set to replace Tobias Harris as a Pistons starter, Collins has made his presence known for Detroit so far this preseason.

In the 109-107 preseason opener win over the Phoenix Suns, it didn’t take long for Collins to get things going as he caused a scuffle between the two teams after grabbing Dillon Brooks' throat. After losing one of the heart and soul of their team, Isaiah Stewart, to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason, Collins looks to keep that physicality alive this season for the Pistons.

In his one season with the Clippers, Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists with a 55.2 shooting percentage.