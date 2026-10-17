The Detroit Pistons are finding out that some players are giving them the productivity that they need, but not every player is making the most of their opportunities.

While one player has made a strong case for more minutes with his performances on the court, another has yet to do enough to earn that same trust.

Jalen Duren certainly impressed in his preseason debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but mentioning him would be too easy. So, with rotations taking shape and every possession counting, the gap between opportunity and production is becoming harder to ignore ahead of the season opener against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Who will earn more minutes: John Collins

Now, it seems a given that John Collins will get more minutes, proven by his solid showing during the preseason, where the Pistons finished with a 3-1 record. But when he moved to Detroit in the offseason, questions were asked.

By no means was it a reflection of Collins’ playing ability, but rather because the Pistons were in need of a secondary scorer to Cade Cunningham, and while the power forward can put points on the board, questions were asked about his consistency in putting those points up with a different style of basketball that he would have to adjust to.

Collins has solidified his role as a key contributor in the regular-season rotation through efficient floor spacing, effective pick-and-roll chemistry with Cunningham, and a willingness to bring the toughness needed on the court.

In 22 minutes, Collins had 12 points and eight rebounds in their last preseason clash against the Toronto Raptors, but what was more striking was that he played well alongside Duren, which seemed to solidify their partnership.

Who will earn fewer minutes: Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter unfortunately finds himself in a tough position within a crowded shooting guard rotation, putting his role and playing time at risk heading into the season.

With Duncan Robinson projected to take over the starting spot on the wing, Huerter could struggle to secure consistent minutes.

The situation gets even more complicated after the offseason acquisition of Isaiah Joe, who is expected to be the team's primary backup sharpshooter.

Joe's arrival adds another layer of competition for perimeter shooting opportunities, leaving Huerter fighting for a smaller role. Unless he can separate himself through improved shooting, defensive contributions, or versatility, his nightly minutes could decline significantly.

Some argue Paul Reed should be on that list, but he is the most obvious option, given Duren’s inclusion after his new five-year deal.