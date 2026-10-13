Where Pistons Need To See Biggest Growth Ahead of Regular Season

The Detroit Pistons are nearing the end of their preseason, and after two games, one area still needs filling.

With the Boston Celtics on the horizon in the season opener less than a week away, you can see that the new-look Pistons are figuring out new systems and adjusting to different lineups, with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff still looking at which are his best and most reliable rotations.

However, one issue is still obvious.

The Pistons still need a secondary scorer

Secondary scoring will be crucial to the Pistons’ growth. While the team has established a strong foundation around Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, its ability to compete in the Eastern Conference will depend on developing more offensive versatility and reducing the pressure placed on its franchise point guard.

The departure of Tobias Harris in free agency leaves a gap in Detroit’s scoring rotation. Cunningham remains the team’s primary player, but relying heavily on one guy to create shots for himself and others can make the Pistons predictable, particularly against elite defensive teams.

Detroit needs another dependable shot-creator who can attack mismatches, generate points late in the shot clock and keep the offense moving when Cunningham rests or faces defensive pressure.

The additions of John Collins, Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter should help address some of those concerns. Their shooting ability can improve Detroit’s spacing, giving Cunningham more room to operate in pick-and-roll situations and creating better driving lanes for Thompson.

Collins also offers frontcourt scoring and athleticism, while Joe and Huerter provide valuable perimeter threats. However, improved spacing alone will not solve every offensive issue. The Pistons must develop a secondary creation to complement their new shooting options.

Thompson represents one of Detroit’s most important opportunities for internal growth. At 23-years-old, he has the athleticism, defensive instincts and playmaking potential to become a better offensive contributor. Greater responsibility could quicken his development, but improvements in ball-handling, decision-making and outside shooting are essential.

Without those adjustments, opponents can sag off him and crowd Cunningham’s driving lanes, limiting the effectiveness of Detroit’s offense.

Another priority will be managing lineups featuring non-shooters such as Thompson and Duren.

Duren’s long-term extension, which resolved a summer-long standoff, provides stability and secures a key piece of Detroit’s future. His interior presence, rebounding and finishing make him valuable, but pairing him with limited perimeter threats requires careful lineup construction.

The coaching staff must find combinations that preserve the team’s defensive identity without sacrificing offensive fluidity.

With Cunningham, Duren and Thompson committed, the Pistons have a foundation capable of sustaining success. Their next challenge is translating that potential into a more balanced attack.

If Detroit can develop a reliable second playmaker, improve Thompson’s offensive efficiency and optimize its rotations, it will become less predictable and better equipped for the postseason. The foundation is in place; offensive growth will determine how far this team can go.