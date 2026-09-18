3 Early Predictions For Detroit Pistons 2026-27 NBA Season

The Detroit Pistons' 2026-27 NBA season is almost here, and after one of their best seasons in recent memory, the franchise is looking to take the next step to an NBA championship in a loaded Eastern Conference.

The Pistons are scheduled to open the 2026-27 season on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena against the Boston Celtics, as two of the top teams from the Eastern Conference last season face off.

The Pistons made several notable additions this offseason, bolstering their three-point shooting with Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince.

With training camp set to begin and their first preseason game scheduled for Oct. 5 at Little Caesars Arena against the Phoenix Suns, here are three early predictions for the Pistons 2026-27 NBA season.

Cade Cunningham Enters MVP Discussion Again

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before suffering a collapsed lung in March of last season that kept him out until the final few games of the regular season, Pistons star Cade Cunningham was in the discussion to be the NBA’s MVP.

That honor ultimately went to Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the second consecutive season. If Cunningham plays another quality season like last year and stays healthy for a full year, he’d be more than worthy of being in the MVP discussion.

In the 64 games that Cunningham appeared in during the 2025-26 regular season, he averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. This season, look for Cunningham to put up similar numbers for the Pistons and help them earn a top-four seed in a competitive Eastern Conference, putting him in the MVP conversation.

Ausar Thompson Finalist For Defensive Player of the Year Again

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) warms up before game one of the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ausar Thompson took a major leap in his third season with the Pistons last year as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, leading the league in steals, averaging 2.0 per game. Last season, Thompson was among the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, with the honor ultimately going to San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.

In what Pistons fans hope is a season where Thompson's offense improves, he will continue to prove he’s one of the NBA's best defenders, earning him a place as an NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalist. The question is, will he win the award this time around?

Pistons Fall in Eastern Conference Semifinals Again

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) hug after game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Pistons tip off the 2026-27 season, they’ll face a gauntlet in the Eastern Conference. Several Eastern Conference teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat, improved their rosters this offseason.

Earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and winning 60 regular-season games will be more difficult for the Pistons as they look to reach the NBA championship. Unless the Pistons choose to be aggressive at the deadline and acquire Cunningham’s co-star, it’ll likely be another season where they fall in the Eastern Conference Semifinals again. This time, the Pistons will fall to LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.