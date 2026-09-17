Eastern Conference Teams Who Pose Biggest Threat to Pistons NBA Finals Aspirations

The final weeks of the NBA offseason have arrived as the Detroit Pistons are a little over a month away from tipping off the 2026-27 season at Little Caesars Arena against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20.

The Pistons took on several new contracts this offseason while retaining notable pieces from last season’s squad, which finished at 60-22 overall and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, Sacramento Kings guard Elijah Harkless, and guard Gary Harris and forward Taurean Prince were among the offseason additions.

With their sights set on their first NBA championship since 2004 this season, several Eastern Conference teams will pose a significant threat to those aspirations. As the Pistons prepare for the 2026-27 season, here’s a look at the three Eastern Conference teams posing the biggest threat to the Pistons' title hopes.

3. Boston Celtics

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) returns up court against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A full season of a healthy Jayson Tatum could finally be a reality for the Boston Celtics as they try to return to the NBA Finals after winning the title in 2024 over the Dallas Mavericks. Like the 76ers and the Knicks, the Celtics will be one of the top teams standing in the Pistons way throughout the season and potentially in the postseason, with the third-best odds in the Eastern Conference to win the title at +1500.

Last season, the Celtics were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers after blowing a 3-1 series lead.

2. New York Knicks

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson celebrates with the Finals MVP trophy during the championship trophy presentation after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off their first NBA championship in 53 years, the New York Knicks enter the 2026-27 season striving for more, as they're still considered a title contender at +1000, tied with the 76ers.

And it’s easy to see why, as the Knicks return their core from their NBA championship squad, including Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. Last season, the Pistons dominated the Knicks, sweeping them 3-0 in their regular-season series.

The opportunity to see the two teams face off in the Eastern Conference Finals didn’t come true as the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked out the Pistons in the second round of the postseason. Will we see a Pistons-Knicks playoff series this time around, and can Detroit dethrone the champs?

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Aug 6, 2026; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown speaks with the media during his introductory press conference at the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the big winners of the NBA offseason, signing LeBron James and landing Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics. Not to mention, the 76ers still have several talented pieces around the two, including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

With this roster, the 76ers are primed not only to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but also to reach the NBA Finals. The latest betting odds suggest just that. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers currently have the best chance in the Eastern Conference to win the NBA title at +1000, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (+240) and San Antonio Spurs (+280).

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