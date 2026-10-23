The Detroit Pistons will face their first road test of the 2026-27 NBA season on Friday night in South Florida.

Following a thrilling 121-113 comeback win over the Boston Celtics to open the season on Tuesday in Detroit, the Pistons hit the road to face a Miami Heat squad that made a splash this offseason by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis move to the Heat is one of several reasons the Eastern Conference is considered loaded this season. Giannis is the biggest obstacle to a Pistons road win over the Heat on Friday night, but these three players' impact can’t go unnoticed. Here’s a breakdown of those three players that the Pistons must contain to win their first road game of the season.

Bam Adebayo

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles the basketball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every Heat fan remembers March 10, 2026, when Bam Adebayo scored 83 points, the second-most in a game in NBA history, in Miami’s 150-129 home win over the Washington Wizards. It was a special moment in NBA history that Heat fans will cherish forever.

In his 10th season with the Heat, Adebayo is among the players the Pistons will look to contain on Friday night to earn a road win. Last season with the Heat, Adebayo averaged 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He was one of three Heat players to average over 20 points per game in the regular season, the others being Norman Powell and Tyler Herro.

The potential matchup between Jalen Duren and Bam Adebayo will be a factor on Friday night. Duren started the season strong, scoring 22 points in the win over the Celtics, and guarding Adebayo will be his first test in a year with massive expectations.

During the postseason, Duren struggled defensively, especially against Wendell Carter Jr. in the Pistons' first-round series against the Orlando Magic. How he looks against Adebayo will be an early sign of whether his defense improved this offseason.

Andrew Wiggins

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the basketball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his third season with the Heat since being involved in the multi-team trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 7, 2025, Andrew Wiggins scored 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist on 5-of-11 shooting from the field in the Heat’s 131-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Wiggins will challenge the Pistons frontcourt of John Collins and Jalen Duren. Last season with the Heat, Wiggins averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

Klay Thompson

Oct 3, 2026; Quebec City, Quebec, CAN; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first quarter at Videotron Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his Heat debut, Thompson scored 10 points and one rebound on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. While recent injuries and his age have held him back, the Pistons can’t afford to let Thompson to get on a hot streak, especially from beyond the arc.

This offseason, Thompson signed a two-year, $13 million deal after two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. Last season with the Mavericks, Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.