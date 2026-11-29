The Detroit Pistons return to regular-season action Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena as they’ll face the Orlando Magic for the second time in five days. Fresh off clinching the No. 1 seed in the NBA Cup knockout stage with a 113-98 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the Pistons look to improve to 13-6 and continue climbing up the Eastern Conference ladder.

Here’s a preview of the regular-season contest between the Pistons and Magic.

Pistons vs. Magic Preview

Nov 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to their first matchup on Tuesday in Orlando, the Pistons are set to be without Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Duncan Robinson.

Before the Pistons' NBA Cup matchup against the Bucks on Friday night, Robinson was able to get some shots up in Detroit’s pregame shootaround, an encouraging sign that his return is near.

Missing three of their best players in their recent 104-86 road win over the Magic, Isaiah Joe led the Pistons with 21 points and four rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting. Joe followed that up with another stellar showing against the Bucks, again leading the team with 22 points.

Nov 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) drives past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe’s performance for the Pistons over the last two games has been an encouraging sign for a Detroit team that acquired the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard in the offseason to improve their three-point shooting and take a step forward in an improved Eastern Conference. The Pistons will need Joe on Sunday night against the Magic, along with other key role players who stepped up in the win over the Bucks, including Elijah Harkless and Paul Reed.

As for the Magic, Orlando enters the Motor City posting an 8-10 overall record and is the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. With Paolo Banchero’s status for Sunday night’s game against the Pistons up in the air, the Magic again rely on Franz Wagner, who has challenged Detroit, especially during last year’s first-round playoff series.

Wagner is the Magic’s team leader this season, averaging 24.2 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.2 percent from the field through 18 games. In Tuesday night’s loss to the Pistons, Wagner scored 20 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 9-of-20 shooting from the field.

Pistons vs. Magic Availability Report

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero (Ankle) - Out

Izaiyah Nelson (Ankle) - Out

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) - Out

Noah Penda (Hamstring) - Out

Kevin Porter Jr. (Not Injury Related) - Out

Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson (Quadriceps) - Out

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Cade Cunningham (Knee) - Out

Ebuka Okorie (Oblique) - Out

Taurean Prince (Knee) - Out

Prediction

The Pistons have been able to have success without three of their best players, as both of their recent wins over the Magic and the Bucks were won by double digits. Despite the Magic's best efforts, the Pistons' winning ways will continue, but rather than Tuesday night's matchup in Orlando, this one will be closer, as Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds.

Final Score: Pistons 115, Magic 108

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.