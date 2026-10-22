Previewing Pistons First Road Test of Season vs. Heat

The Detroit Pistons will hit the road for the first time this season as they’ll face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat on Friday night at the Kaseya Center.

The Pistons began the 2026-27 season with a thrilling come-from-behind 121-113 home win over the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Now, the Pistons face another test against a team that could be among the Eastern Conference’s top teams this season: the Miami Heat. Here’s a preview of Friday night’s clash between the Pistons and Heat, as Detroit looks to improve to 2-0.

Pistons vs. Heat Preview

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) celebrates after he makes a three point basket in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heat tipped off the Giannis era with a disappointing 131-106 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Despite Giannis impressing in his Heat debut with 35 points, six rebounds, and one assist, the new Timberwolves duo of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball stole the show and proved too much for the Heat.

Edwards and Ball combined for 66 points against the Heat. Edwards led the Timberwolves, scoring 45 points on 16-of-29 shooting. After their strong season-opening win over the Celtics, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren look to replicate their performance, both scoring 22 points.

The duo of Cunningham and Duren for the Pistons is key to the team’s NBA championship aspirations. Facing a team like the Heat is another playoff-caliber test for the duo, and it won't be the last, given how loaded the Eastern Conference is this season. During their 22-0 scoring run, Javonte Green and Duncan Robinson fueled the Pistons' comeback, making key plays.

15 of Robinson's 21 points came in the fourth quarter, while Javonte Green scored in double figures in the second half, with all of his 19 points coming in that frame. Two newcomers, including Isaiah Joe and John Collins, also look to make an impact in the Pistons' first road game of the season.

The impact the two can have is why the Pistons chose to acquire them in the offseason. In the opener against the Celtics, Joe and Collins combined for 14 points, but struggled from deep, going 5-of-16. The two were also brought to the Motor City to help the Pistons improve their floor spacing and shooting from beyond the arc, something fans hope improves as the season progresses.

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson, Green, and the Pistons' depth look to show up again on Friday night against the Heat. The Pistons' roster depth is another crucial factor that will play into Detroit having a successful season and beating teams like the Heat.

Outside of Giannis, the Heat will also rely on several other players to beat the Pistons on Friday night, including Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins, who both scored in double figures in the loss to the Timberwolves.

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Heat also added veteran leadership with Klay Thompson. In his Miami debut, he scored 10 points and knocked down three shots from beyond the arc. The tip-off for Friday night’s Eastern Conference clash between the Pistons and Heat is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Last year, during their regular-season series, the Pistons went 1-2 against the Heat, with their one win coming on Nov. 29, 2025, in Miami. The Pistons won that game 138-135, while the Heat won their two games by a combined 17 points.