Most Likely Detroit Pistons Player To Be Traded After 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially in the books, and the Detroit Pistons' focus now shifts to free agency, where fans hope they get their co-star to put alongside Cade Cunningham. With their only selection in the draft, the Pistons moved up in the first round to select Ebuka Okorie from Stanford, adding to their depth at the guard position.

The Pistons also traded arguably the heart and soul of their team on Wednesday night, shipping off Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks.

With the move, the Pistons create more cap room to go out and acquire Cunningham’s future co-star.

What's Next For Pistons In Free Agency?

Mar 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) looks to shoot in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Even after the selection of Okorie, the Pistons may not be done at the guard position after missing out on Austin Reaves and Tyler Herro. A pair of guards, including Coby White (Chicago Bulls) and Norman Powell (Miami Heat), have emerged as potential targets, per ESPN NBA Insiders Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst.

If the Pistons add another player at the guard position or go out and get a top trade target like New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, there is one Detroit depth piece who will likely find himself a new NBA roster next season. That player for the Pistons is guard Daniss Jenkins.

Daniss Jenkins Emergence With Pistons

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jenkins emergence this past season was one of several highlights for the Pistons, who earned a 60-22 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Jenkins took a major leap from his first season with the Pistons, in which he played in only seven games.

This season, Jenkins saw much more playing time, appearing in 72 games in the regular season and all 14 postseason matchups, where he averaged over nine points per game. With Stewart now traded, Jenkins could be the next domino to fall in a trade, as the Pistons already have key depth pieces at his position with the chance to acquire more.

Jenkins was a critical piece for the Pistons' depth this past season, as during the period when Cunningham was out with a collapsed lung, the former two-way guard rose to the occasion, recording 20-plus points in multiple games.

This performance alone makes Jenkins a key trade piece that a team like the Pelicans would be willing to acquire, as they are asking for a lot for Trey Murphy III.