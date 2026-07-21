The Most Tradeable Contracts on the Pistons Roster

The Detroit Pistons and general manager Trajan Langdon have been very active on the trade market this offseason. The addition of Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, along with Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince and guard Gary Harris, were all acquired through trades this season.

In return, the Pistons gave up a few second-round picks and parted ways with forward Caris LeVert after one season. With still time left in the offseason, the Pistons could make a few more moves before their final roster for the 2026-27 NBA season is set.

There’s also the possibility of players being shipped off at next season’s trade deadline. With that being said, here’s a look at the most tradeable contracts on the Pistons current roster. Players that the Pistons recently acquired this offseason will not be included.

Duncan Robinson

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons guard Duncan Robinson is the type of player that any NBA team would be willing to have to improve their overall depth. He’s a great three-point shooter and is extremely effective at spacing the floor.

While Robinson is a player that the Pistons would love to keep on their roster, especially given their recent three-point shooting struggles, he would likely be one of the key pieces traded away if Detroit, at next season’s deadline, makes a blockbuster trade for Cade Cunningham’s potential co-star.

Robinson is currently signed to a three-year, $47.9 million contract, which could be incredibly helpful for the Pistons to match contracts in a potential trade.

Paul Reed

Feb 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons center Paul Reed (7) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another key piece to the Pistons' depth, forward Paul Reed has a tradable contract as he is currently locked into a two-year, $10.9 million deal. Reed is one of the toughest and most physical players on the Pistons' roster, and his impact was felt for Detroit in key moments throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

Several NBA teams would be willing to acquire a player like Reed in a trade with the Pistons due to his toughness and physicality. In his second season with the Pistons after spending the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 61.7 percent from the field.

Kevin Huerter

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) looks on during first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being acquired in a deal that sent former Pistons guard Jaden Ivey to the Bulls, Kevin Huerter re-signed with Detroit on a three-year, $27 million deal. If the Pistons make a trade next season, Huerter could be part of a deal. Like Robinson's, Huerter's contract will be a good match in a potential trade.

Since being acquired by the Pistons, Huerter has seen a dip in his three-point shooting percentage to 29.4 percent from beyond the arc in his 25 regular-season games with Detroit while averaging 8.6 points per game. As a result of these struggles, Huerter rarely saw action in the Pistons' two playoff series against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.