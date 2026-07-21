The Most Tradeable Contracts on the Pistons Roster
In this story:
The Detroit Pistons and general manager Trajan Langdon have been very active on the trade market this offseason. The addition of Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, along with Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince and guard Gary Harris, were all acquired through trades this season.
In return, the Pistons gave up a few second-round picks and parted ways with forward Caris LeVert after one season. With still time left in the offseason, the Pistons could make a few more moves before their final roster for the 2026-27 NBA season is set.
There’s also the possibility of players being shipped off at next season’s trade deadline. With that being said, here’s a look at the most tradeable contracts on the Pistons current roster. Players that the Pistons recently acquired this offseason will not be included.
Duncan Robinson
Pistons guard Duncan Robinson is the type of player that any NBA team would be willing to have to improve their overall depth. He’s a great three-point shooter and is extremely effective at spacing the floor.
While Robinson is a player that the Pistons would love to keep on their roster, especially given their recent three-point shooting struggles, he would likely be one of the key pieces traded away if Detroit, at next season’s deadline, makes a blockbuster trade for Cade Cunningham’s potential co-star.
Robinson is currently signed to a three-year, $47.9 million contract, which could be incredibly helpful for the Pistons to match contracts in a potential trade.
Paul Reed
Another key piece to the Pistons' depth, forward Paul Reed has a tradable contract as he is currently locked into a two-year, $10.9 million deal. Reed is one of the toughest and most physical players on the Pistons' roster, and his impact was felt for Detroit in key moments throughout the regular season and the playoffs.
Several NBA teams would be willing to acquire a player like Reed in a trade with the Pistons due to his toughness and physicality. In his second season with the Pistons after spending the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 61.7 percent from the field.
Kevin Huerter
After being acquired in a deal that sent former Pistons guard Jaden Ivey to the Bulls, Kevin Huerter re-signed with Detroit on a three-year, $27 million deal. If the Pistons make a trade next season, Huerter could be part of a deal. Like Robinson's, Huerter's contract will be a good match in a potential trade.
Since being acquired by the Pistons, Huerter has seen a dip in his three-point shooting percentage to 29.4 percent from beyond the arc in his 25 regular-season games with Detroit while averaging 8.6 points per game. As a result of these struggles, Huerter rarely saw action in the Pistons' two playoff series against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17