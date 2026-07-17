Detroit Pistons Considering Pursuit of DeMar DeRozan in NBA Free Agency

While a decision regarding a potential extension for star center Jalen Duren is looming and is the center of attention, the Detroit Pistons may not be done adding in free agency this offseason. According to a recent report by NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Pistons are evaluating a pursuit of Sacramento Kings veteran guard DeMar DeRozan in free agency.

The Pistons currently sit $46 million under the tax line, and with Detroit in need of more offense, primarily shooting around star Cade Cunningham, DeRozan could prove to be a valuable addition for the franchise.

What DeRozan Would Bring to Pistons

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is true that DeRozan isn’t the player he once was when he was the leading force with the Toronto Raptors from 2009 to 2018, the six-time NBA All-Star still shows flashes of his talent and is the veteran leader that the Pistons could benefit from adding, especially following the loss of Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan has spent the last two seasons of his NBA career with the Kings. This past season, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games with Sacramento. The Kings waived DeRozan, making him a free agent after they missed the playoffs with a 22-60 overall record, tied for the worst in the Western Conference.

If the Pistons were to sign DeRozan, he could be put at the two next to Cunningham or be the top guard option off the bench for Detroit. With the Kings, DeRozan was a consistent starter in his two seasons in Sacramento, and it’ll be interesting to see if that’s still the case if the Pistons choose to sign him before the start of the 2026-27 season.

Pistons NBA Free Agency Additions

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) gestures after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons fans have mixed feelings about the way that Detroit general manager Trajan Langdon has approached free agency this offseason. While the Pistons have added efficient three-point shooters to put alongside Cunningham this offseason with the addition of Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince, they haven't added the co-star for Cunningham that fans have been desperate for.

This decision alone could come back to haunt the Pistons next season and their aspirations of winning their first NBA championship since 2004. Several teams in the Eastern Conference have improved this offseason, including the Philadelphia 76ers, who acquired Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics.

The New York Knicks also look to be a top team after winning the NBA championship, and the Cleveland Cavaliers could have a reunion with LeBron James. Both teams will pose a threat to the Pistons' chances in the East regardless of whether they sign DeRozan.