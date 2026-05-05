3 Things To Know Before Detroit Pistons Game 1 Against Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Both the Pistons and the Cavaliers went to game seven in round one, with the Pistons defeating the Orlando Magic in Detroit and the Cavaliers defeating the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland.

Game one will be the fifth time the Pistons and Cavaliers have seen each other this season.

The Cavs and Pistons split their regular season series 2-2.

Pistons will have to find an answer for Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley

The Pistons will have to be locked in defensively. Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are both averaging more than 20 points per game this postseason, and center Evan Mobley has been chipping in with 18 points per game.

Cleveland big men will be tough to overtake on the glass

The Pistons will have a tougher time dominating the glass in the second round than they had in the first round. Cavaliers centers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both average more than eight rebounds per game, and each of them have the capability to haul in closer to 14 on any given night.

The Pistons average 47 rebounds per game in the playoffs while the Cavaliers averaged 44 rebounds per game in the first round against the Raptors.

Pistons will need more production from bench players

Detroit will need more production from in the second round. Daniss Jenkins had a great game seven against the Magic, logging 16 points, five assists, and three rebounds. The rest of the bench left a lot to be desired, as Isaiah Stewart logged zero points in eight minutes, and Javonte Green logged three points in 14 minutes. In game six, the Pistons bench managed 13 points on a combined 55 minutes of floor time.

The Pistons will need another vintage Cade Cunningham performance in game one against the Cavs. Cunningham has averaged a whopping 32.4 points per game in the postseason so far, and the Pistons have needed every bit of production out of him. Outside of Cunningham and Tobias Harris, the Pistons don't have a player who has been averaging more than 10.6 points per game.

The Pistons and Cavaliers tip off tonight inside the Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 P.M. The game can be watched on NBC or Peacock. The Pistons have home court advantage throughout the playoffs, and will host games one and two in Detroit.