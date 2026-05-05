Detroit Pistons Round 2 Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

Fresh off clinching their first NBA playoff series win since 2008 by beating the Orlando Magic in Game 7 and completing a 3-1 series comeback, the Detroit Pistons will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they aim to keep alive their dreams of winning their first NBA championship since 2004.

In their first-round series against the Magic, the Pistons took their blows as a team, responding with true grit and adversity, a quality that helped them earn 60 wins during the regular season and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Now entering their Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons look to ride the momentum of three consecutive wins over the Magic and set the tone in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the Pistons playoff series against the Cavaliers and how to watch.

Full Schedule For Pistons-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Semifinals Series

Game 1, Tuesday, May 5: Cavaliers vs Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, 7:00 p.m., Peacock

Game 2, Thursday, May 7: Cavaliers vs Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, 7:00 p.m., PrimeVideo

Game 3, Saturday, May 9: Pistons vs Cavaliers, Rocket Arena, 3:00 p.m., NBC

Game 4, Monday, May 11: Pistons vs Cavaliers, Rocket Arena, 8:00 p.m., NBC

Game 5, Wednesday, May 13: Cavaliers vs Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6, Friday, May 15: Pistons vs Cavaliers, Rocket Arena, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7, Sunday, May 17: Cavaliers vs Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, TBD (if necessary)

What to Expect in the Playoff Series Between Pistons and Cavaliers

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) defends Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

During the regular season, the Cavaliers proved to be a challenging opponent for the top-seeded Pistons, which is why some are confident that they have what it takes to knock off Detroit and crush their NBA championship aspirations.

The regular-season series between the Pistons and Cavaliers was tied 2-2 in their four matchups. That competitiveness displayed in the regular season may continue in the playoff series between the Pistons and Cavaliers. For a series that could go seven games, physicality will determine which team advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pistons, who have thrived on their toughness throughout the season and also displayed it in their first-round series comeback against the Magic, look to use that strength to their advantage when they face the Cavaliers.

The scoring battle between Cade Cunningham and Donovan Mitchell could be key in who wins the series, but the depth of both teams will be the x-factor in which team advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Besides Tobias Harris, Cunningham didn’t receive much support from the Pistons depth players in the first round. Against the Cavaliers, it's pivotal that the Pistons depth shows up and makes an impact. In addition to Mitchell, multiple players will challenge Detroit, including James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Max Strus.