What John Collins Addition Could Mean for Pistons Current Free Agents Future
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The Detroit Pistons have officially made their first major free agent addition of the offseason.
The Pistons and former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins have agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Pistons will be the fourth team of Collins' nine-year NBA career, as in addition to his previous stint with the Clippers, the veteran forward has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz.
The Hawks selected Collins with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Last season with the Clippers, Collins played in 69 games, averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while shooting 55.2 percent from the field.
Collins is known for being an efficient rebounder and versatile forward during his previous stints with the Hawks, Jazz, and Clippers. Now with the Pistons, Collins looks to thrive in helping Detroit space the floor and become a reliable lob threat for Cade Cunningham next season.
While he tends to struggle with committing turnovers at times, Collins can thrive with the Pistons if put in the right situations offensively.
What Does Collins Signing Mean For Tobias Harris Future
The addition of Collins gives the Pistons another veteran forward in their frontcourt for the 2026-27 NBA season. One of the biggest questions for the Pistons entering NBA Free Agency was the future of their other veteran forward, Tobias Harris, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
While Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon entered the offseason intending to keep Harris, the signing of Collins likely means that he’s on his way out the door. Harris, who returned to the Pistons in 2024, has played a critical role in helping the franchise regain its culture under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
The Pistons were coming off their worst season in franchise history when Harris arrived and went on to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference two short years later. Much of that was credited to Harris's veteran leadership.
Future of Jalen Duren Also In Question
Following the addition of Collins, the Pistons also decide the future of their All-Star center Jalen Duren. As a restricted free agent, the Pistons are looking to extend him, but he could also be on his way out in a potential sign-and-trade. Duren is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers again on Wednesday, according to Senior NBA Writer Sam Amick from The Athletic.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17