What John Collins Addition Could Mean for Pistons Current Free Agents Future

The Detroit Pistons have officially made their first major free agent addition of the offseason.

The Pistons and former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins have agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Pistons will be the fourth team of Collins' nine-year NBA career, as in addition to his previous stint with the Clippers, the veteran forward has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz.

The Hawks selected Collins with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Last season with the Clippers, Collins played in 69 games, averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while shooting 55.2 percent from the field.

Collins is known for being an efficient rebounder and versatile forward during his previous stints with the Hawks, Jazz, and Clippers. Now with the Pistons, Collins looks to thrive in helping Detroit space the floor and become a reliable lob threat for Cade Cunningham next season.

While he tends to struggle with committing turnovers at times, Collins can thrive with the Pistons if put in the right situations offensively.

What Does Collins Signing Mean For Tobias Harris Future

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Collins gives the Pistons another veteran forward in their frontcourt for the 2026-27 NBA season. One of the biggest questions for the Pistons entering NBA Free Agency was the future of their other veteran forward, Tobias Harris, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

While Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon entered the offseason intending to keep Harris, the signing of Collins likely means that he’s on his way out the door. Harris, who returned to the Pistons in 2024, has played a critical role in helping the franchise regain its culture under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Pistons were coming off their worst season in franchise history when Harris arrived and went on to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference two short years later. Much of that was credited to Harris's veteran leadership.

Future of Jalen Duren Also In Question

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the addition of Collins, the Pistons also decide the future of their All-Star center Jalen Duren. As a restricted free agent, the Pistons are looking to extend him, but he could also be on his way out in a potential sign-and-trade. Duren is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers again on Wednesday, according to Senior NBA Writer Sam Amick from The Athletic.