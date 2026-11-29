Pistons’ Recent Success Without Cade Cunningham Reveals Something About Their Roster
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The Detroit Pistons are tied for second in the Eastern Conference despite all of the injuries they have dealt with to start the season.
Cade Cunningham has missed the past two games with a right knee injury, and the Pistons have won both of their games without him, taking down the Orlando Magic 104-86 and the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 for back-to-back NBA Cup wins.
Even without Cunningham on the floor, there is an identity to this roster.
Isaiah Joe has stepped up coming back from injury
Joe was acquired in the offseason from the Oklahoma City Thunder and had a rough shooting start, but has turned it around.
In November, he is averaging 16 points per gam,e shooting 46% from the field and 39% from the three-point line. He has excelled in the past three games, scoring 19 points in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks, 21 points against the Magic, and 22 points against the Bucks.
He has made 13-of-32 three-pointers in the past three games, 10-21 in the past two games, knocking down five in both games.
His ability to knock down three-point shots and generate offense without Cunningham has allowed this team to still be lethal offensively.
A new face makes his presence known
Elijah Harkless has gotten an opportunity to show what he is made of, getting more minutes in the past few games.
In his most recent game against the Bucks, he scored 14 points, shooting 4-for-9 from the field while dishing out eight assists as well.
He could be another guard who comes in and gives the offense a boost when needed if Cunningham is out of the game or injured.
Javonte Green playing big
Javonte Green is pushing that he is a valuable member of this team, being able to step up off the bench or in a starting role.
Against the Bucks, he started and posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He made his name known back against the Celtics on opening night.
When Cade Cunningham has not played, Green has proven he can provide some help on the offensive end. He scored 18 points against the Pelicans when he was out, and then scored 12 points against the Raptors when Cunningham struggled to make a basket.
JB. Bickerstaff has pulled the right strings to keep this team close to the top of the Eastern Conference, but he has some decisions to make about who will play in his rotation.
The good news for him is that he has a lot of options he can go to if there are injuries that happen.
The Pistons will once again be without Cunningham against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.
Brett Alberts is a senior at Ashland University with a major in Digital Media Production and a minor in Digital Media Journalism. He played two years of collegiate basketball but stopped to focus on the sports media industry. He is a lifelong basketball fan and football fan.