Detroit Pistons First Round Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel

The final countdown to NBA playoff basketball in Detroit has begun as the Pistons learned their first-round opponent on Friday night. The Pistons, fresh off a 60-22 regular season that featured them clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time in 19 years, will face the Orlando Magic in the first round.

The Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets in dominating fashion, winning 121-90 to clinch the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. With the Pistons’ first-round series against the Magic set, here’s a look at the full schedule, how to watch, and more.

Full Schedule For Pistons-Magic First Round Series

Game 1, Sunday, April 19: Magic vs Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Game 2, Wednesday, April 22: Magic vs Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3, Saturday, April 25: Pistons vs Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 4, Monday, April 27: Pistons vs Magic, TBD

Game 5, Wednesday, April 29: Magic vs Pistons, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6, Friday, May 1: Pistons vs Magic, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7, Saturday, May 3: Magic vs Pistons, TBD (if necessary)

How Did Pistons Fare Against Magic During Regular Season?

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31), guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) look for the rebound during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Pistons and Magic faced off four times during the regular season, with the series tied 2-2. Will the competitive regular-season series between the Pistons and Magic carry over to the first round of the playoffs?

The Magic have the tools to give the Pistons a tough series and have proven they can go on the road and defeat them, as back in November, Orlando knocked Detroit out of NBA Cup contention with a 112-109 win at Little Caesars Arena.

It’s important to note, however, that one of those two wins for the Magic against the Pistons came when Detroit was resting key players, including Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, and Caris LeVert, as the Pistons had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham was also in the midst of his collapsed lung injury and had not returned for Detroit. For the Magic to give the Pistons a tough first-round series, the performance of leading scorers Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is the key.

Both players average over 20 points per game for the Magic, which is crucial to Orlando making their third consecutive postseason appearance. Desmond Bane is also a player the Pistons can’t afford to allow to get hot in the first round, as in his first season with the Magic, he’s averaging 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

It’s hard to believe, given that the Pistons are the No. 1 seed, but the Magic have more postseason experience than Detroit.

When the Pistons were in the midst of their worst year in franchise history during the 2023-24 season, the Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. The Magic have lost in the first round the last two seasons, also falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.