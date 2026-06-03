Detroit Pistons Gets No. 21 Overall in NBA Draft: What it Means and Why it Matters

After one of their best seasons in recent memory, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a place where they have rarely been this decade, drafting outside the lottery. The Pistons are set to select at No. 21 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, and fans are eager to see what Detroit does with the selection.

This is the first time since 2019 that the Pistons will select outside of the lottery in the draft. The Pistons used that draft pick to select Sekou Doumbouya at No. 15 overall. Pistons fans are well aware of how Doumbouya’s career panned out and would like to avoid selecting that type of player in this year’s draft, especially as a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons and general manager Trajan Langdon have several needs to address this offseason to put themselves in a prime spot to reach the NBA Finals next season, and some of those needs could be addressed in the first round of the draft. The Pistons off-season to-do list includes improving their three-point shooting and giving Cade Cunningham the co-star that fans are desperate for.

While acquiring a co-star is a task the Pistons are likely to address after the draft, pending a blockbuster first-round trade, improving three-point shooting struggles could be the focal point of what Detroit decides to do with the No. 21 overall pick.

What Will Pistons Do With the No. 21 Overall Pick in the NBA Draft?

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0), forward Tobias Harris (12), guard Ausar Thompson (9), guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Daniss Jenkins (24) huddle up in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Several first-round prospects, who are also efficient three-point shooters, could be available for the Pistons to select at No. 21. Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz, Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans, and Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson are among the select few prospects that the Pistons could consider at No. 21 overall.

In terms of moving up or down in the draft, many Pistons fans would love the idea of potentially trading up to select Michigan Wolverines star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who, three weeks out from the draft, is expected to be a lottery pick.

Trading up for Yaxel does come with some risks. If the Pistons want Yaxel, they’d likely be sacrificing the opportunity to land some of the available trade candidates that the Pistons could pursue, including Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Michael Porter Jr. (Brooklyn Nets), and Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans).

That is a decision only the Pistons can make on whether trading up for Yaxel in the first round is worth it. The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.