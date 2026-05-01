The Detroit Pistons will hope to take some momentum from their game five win into Orlando as they face off against the Magic in game six tonight at 7:00 p.m. The Pistons could have a new lease on their season, as Magic forward Franz Wagner has been ruled out of game six with an injury he suffered in the third quarter of game four.

The Pistons had a much better night from beyond the arc in game five, as they went 10-28 from range, good enough for a 36 percent efficiency, much better than their 20 percent shooting from three in game four.

Pistons will have to slow down Paolo Banchero in game six

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons will have to find an answer for Paolo Banchero. While the Pistons did win game five, Banchero exploded for 45 points in 41 minutes of playing time. Banchero went 6-11 from beyond the arc and 17-31 from the floor.

With Wagner out, the Pistons should be able to dominate the boards in game six like they did in game five when they out-rebounded the Magic 49-33. The Pistons gave up too many easy looks from three, and the Magic made them pay in game five as they went 17-38 from three.

Pistons need role players to step up in game six

While Pistons fans were thrilled to see Cade Cunningham put up a wonderful stat line in game five at the Little Caesars Arena, the role players and the bench will have to improve in game six.

The Pistons bench managed just 18 points in a combined 76 minutes of playing time. Pistons guard Ausar Thompson had one of his best performances of the season, as he nearly tripled his regular season rebound average of 5.7 with 15 rebounds.

Pistons need to take advantage of Franz Wagner's absence

The Magic only used three bench players in game five, and if the Pistons can get the Magic’s stars into foul trouble, they’ll have a great chance to force a game seven. Wendell Carter Jr. and Desmond Bane both finished with five personal fouls in game five. The flow of game four and game five have both felt conducive to the Pistons winning the series, as the Magic are severely missing Wagner. Wagner averaged 20.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in four playoff games.

The Pistons tip off against the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:00 p.m. The game can be watched on Prime Video. If the Pistons are able to drag the Magic back to Detroit, game seven would take place on Sunday, May 3.