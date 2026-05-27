What Would It Cost for Detroit Pistons To Trade Up in the NBA Draft

Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs, The Detroit Pistons find themselves placed No. 21 in the first of this year's rookie NBA Draft.

The Pistons' top front office decision maker, Trajan Langdon, snagged Kevin Huerter and a first round pick swap with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deadline day three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves this past February. Minnesota now sits at pick No. 28, which is Detroit's original spot.

Normally, the later parts of the first round are not supposed to be very exciting. However, in a draft class as deep as the 2026 rookie class, the Pistons have a great chance at selecting a player who can noticeably impact their team in year one. If Langdon can leap over a few other potential contenders in the form of a trade, expect Langdon to explore that opportunity.

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is congratulated by guard Caris LeVert (8) after scoring in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What to consider

The Pistons have everything they need to execute any major trade they want this offseason. Langdon has kept control of Detroit's next six first round draft picks. At least two of these first round picks are worth letting go if it means jumping all the way into the top five or even the top eight. Being able to take someone within the top eight or top 10 would be a blessing for a Pistons eager to take a big leap forward quickly.

Pistons big man Jalen Duren was just officially selected for the all-NBA third team. His selection to the team raises the amount of money he can make from the Pistons on a contract extension by a significant amount. Duren's poor performances in the postseason should give Detroit's front office reason to be hesitant.

As far as cap space goes, the Pistons will likely have about as much as the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. The Non-Taxpayer MLE allows for $15 million to be used in the first year of a contract. The largest contract a single player can receive under the Non-Taxpayer MLE is a contract worth four years and $65 million.

The Non-Taxpayer MLE can also be spread out between as many players as Detroit wants, but the combined starting salaries of every player under the exception must equal $15,139,000. Duren's potential contract extension wouldn't affect how Detroit can use this Non-Taxpayer MLE.

What has to go

Other teams are more likely to target Detroit's draft capital than any assets sitting in their locker room. The Pistons' next six first round draft picks belong to them and are completely unprotected. Any teams expecting the Pistons to blunder their future yet again might take multiple first round draft picks and one impact player to avoid gambling on an unsure product first.

Don't expect Duncan Robinson to be included in any draft day trades. His style of play is exactly what the Pistons need to continue adding onto, and trading Robinson for an unproven rookie just makes a longstanding problem bigger than it already was. The Pistons need to keep any sharpshooters they have. Front office executives from around the league will certainly target the Pistons' draft capital before prioritizing the inclusion of someone like Daniss Jenkins, Marcus Sasser, or even Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons can afford to make a splash up the draft board with the embarrassment of riches they have in assets. They can do so while keeping enough assets to deal for a real co-star this summer. Both moves will see large receipts attached to them, but the window of opportunity for the Detroit Pistons has just swung wide open after a 60-win regular season, and now is the time to capitalize on it.