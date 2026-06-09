Detroit Pistons Offseason Priority List: Who's Gone, Who's Staying, Who Will Be Added

The Detroit Pistons are entering one of their most pivotal offseasons in recent memory.

After exceeding expectations in year two under coach J.B. Bickerstaff by earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and finishing with a 60-22 overall record, the Pistons' attention now shifts to what fans hope is a productive offseason to help the franchise take the next step in competing for its first NBA championship since 2004.

While Pistons fans should expect the majority of Detroit's core to return next season, there will likely be a few new names on the roster and role players who find themselves on another NBA team. Here’s a breakdown of who the Pistons will keep and which players could likely depart.

Who Will Stay

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Among all the players on the Pistons roster, Cade Cunningham is the one who is guaranteed a spot on Detroit’s roster next season unless something earth-shattering happens this offseason. Despite the possibility of both players leaving in a trade to land Cunningham’s co-star next season, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson are two pieces of the Pistons core that Detroit looks to keep this offseason.

One of the most intriguing questions for the Pistons this offseason is whether they decide to keep Tobias Harris. This offseason, Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Since returning to the Pistons for the 2024-25 season, Harris has made his mark on the Pistons' turnaround as a veteran voice in the locker room.

The Pistons could benefit from retaining Harris, as even general manager Trajan Langdon is hopeful he can return to Detroit next season. Harris played a massive role in the Pistons' rallying from a 3-1 series deficit in their first-round series win over the Orlando Magic.

Who Could Go

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) brings the ball up court against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While several Pistons players could potentially find themselves on the trade block this offseason if Detroit chooses to make a bold move that fans are desperate for, two players are likely gone this offseason.

Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert are the two players who will likely be gone this offseason. While LeVert is currently under contract with the Pistons on a two-year deal, if Detroit makes a trade, he would likely be a part of a package to acquire Cunningham’s co-star.

Huerter is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and after acquiring him at the trade deadline as a part of the Jaden Ivey trade, his time with the Pistons didn’t go the way many had hoped it would. Huerter's three-point shooting percentage has gotten worse since the Pistons acquired him. This alone is why Huerter is likely to part ways with the Pistons this offseason and sign elsewhere.

Who Could Be Added

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pistons adding a co-star for Cunningham this offseason will set the tone for their potential as a championship contender next season. Several candidates are on Pistons fans' minds this offseason, with the three likeliest candidates being Lauri Markkanen, Michael Porter Jr., and Trey Murphy III.

Obviously, the Pistons will only be able to acquire one of them, but any one of those players with Detroit could help the franchise take a step forward next season. Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Kyrie Irving is another player that the Pistons could go after this season, adding yet another veteran piece to Detroit's roster.