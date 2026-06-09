Kyrie Irving Named Realistic Suitor For Detroit Pistons This Offseason

It’s been a little under a month since the Detroit Pistons season came to a close against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the No. 1 seed.

Now that the Pistons have had almost a full month to digest the crushing loss, the focus has turned to the offseason and which players could help the Pistons take the next step forward at an NBA championship, their first since 2004.

Several trade candidates have come into focus as potential acquisitions by the Pistons, one of them being Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Kyrie Irving. According to Scoop B of Fullcourtpass, the Pistons are considered a “realistic suitor” for Irving this offseason.

Why Acquiring Irving Comes With Some Risks

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (l3) and guard Kyrie Irving (right) speak during a second half break in action against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This past season, Irving was sidelined for the entire year, recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Before suffering that injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in a season that featured the Mavericks trading former star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. It was a blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves across the NBA.

Now, Irving could be just the latest Mavericks player to be shipped off to another team, and that could be Detroit. While the Pistons would likely benefit more from acquiring a younger player like Lauri Markkanen or Michael Porter Jr. in a trade, adding a veteran piece could also be worth it.

Irving's past controversy with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, along with his injuries, make Detroit acquiring him a risk. Despite recent controversy, however, Irving has proven to be a positive veteran voice in the locker room, according to his former teammate Luka Doncic.

How Irving Could Help the Pistons

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Having veteran leadership is nothing new to the Pistons. Throughout the last two seasons, Tobias Harris has been a valuable leader for Detroit and has played a big role in the team’s first-round series win against the Orlando Magic.

If the Pistons acquire Irving, can he have the same impact as Harris has had as a veteran?

Throughout the postseason, Pistons star Cade Cunningham struggled with turnovers, raising questions about whether he's capable of playing at the point.

While it is a must that Cunningham has the basketball in his hand and commands the offense, bringing in Irving, who is a true point guard, could take the pressure off of Cunningham and help with his turnover struggles.