Detroit Pistons Reveal NBA Cup Group Play Opponents For Next Season

Amid the height of free agency, the Detroit Pistons have officially announced their NBA Cup group play opponents for the 2026-27 season.

The Pistons will be in a group with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic for the NBA Cup next season. While the Bucks and Nets are expected to be near the bottom of the Eastern Conference next season, their matchups against the Raptors and the Magic should provide some exciting games.

The Raptors, who finished with a 46-36 overall record and fell in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games, look to take another step forward with the return of Kawhi Leonard, who led the franchise to their first NBA title back in 2019.

How Pistons Performed in Last Season's NBA Cup

Nov 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and guard Desmond Bane (3) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half of the annual in-season NBA Cup tournament at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Pistons take on the Magic in group play, revenge will be on the mind of both teams. The Magic look to avenge this past season’s first-round playoff series loss to the Pistons, where they blew a 3-1 series lead, which was highlighted by Detroit coming back from a 24-point second-half deficit on the road in Game 6.

For the Pistons, the Magic denied them a spot in the NBA Cup knockout stage in Las Vegas last season with a thrilling 112-109 win at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 28, 2025. It was the Magic who went on to win the group and advance to the knockout stage, eventually falling to the then-Cup and NBA champions, the New York Knicks, in the semifinals.

The Pistons went 2-2 in group play last season with losses to the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. Both losses came on the final possession of the game. The Pistons beat their other group opponents, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, in group play.

Pistons 2025-26 NBA Season Result

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0), forward Tobias Harris (12), guard Ausar Thompson (9), guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Daniss Jenkins (24) huddle up in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons are coming off one of their best seasons since the era of the “Goin to Work” Pistons, finishing with a 60-22 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. In the postseason, the Pistons won their first playoff series since 2008 in comeback fashion against the Magic before losing to their arch-rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The playoff series loss to the Cavaliers was highlighted by a brutal Game 7 defeat at home, losing 125-94. Entering the 2026-27 season, the Pistons look to reach higher and make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2004.