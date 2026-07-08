Detroit Pistons Ship Off Caris LeVert to Division Rival in Latest Trade

After what has been a quiet few days for the Detroit Pistons in NBA Free Agency, general manager Trajan Langdon made another trade on Tuesday night.

The Pistons made a trade with one of their fiercest Central Division rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, sending Caris LeVert and two second-round picks in exchange for forward Taurean Prince and former Michigan State guard Gary Harris, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

With the Pistons' eyes still on extending Duren or trading him for a valuable player, Detroit has saved nearly $7.2 million in the deal and added a trade exception worth that amount, which is set to expire a year from now. Prince and Harris are both on expiring contracts that are worth $3.8 million.

LeVert’s One Season With Pistons

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) chases during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeVert departs the Pistons after one season with Detroit, in which he averaged 7.4 points and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field in 60 regular-season games. LeVert joined the Pistons last offseason after signing a two-year, $28.9 million deal.

In the postseason, the Pistons secured their first playoff series win since 2008 over the Orlando Magic before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In the 13 games he played in during the postseason, LeVert averaged 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 43.4 percent from the field.

LeVert put on arguably the best performance of his postseason career in the Pistons' 112-103 Game 4 loss to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, scoring 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-16 shooting from the field.

What Taurean Prince and Gary Harris Bring to Pistons

Feb 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) shoots during pregame warmups before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, much like LeVert, bring depth to the Pistons bench, but it isn’t the splash trade many fans have been hoping for since free agency began. This move was more about the Pistons saving money than it was about improving the roster as a whole. Prince and Harris join former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins as offseason additions for the Pistons.

Among the two players that the Pistons acquired in the LeVert trade, Prince is likely to have the biggest impact. Last season for the Bucks, Prince averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Many Pistons fans who also rep the green and white of the Michigan State Spartans will like having Gary Harris on the roster, but look for his role to be limited. Harris has been on a downward trajectory in his NBA career and will be entering his 13th season in the league. In his only season with the Bucks, Harris averaged 2.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 48 games.