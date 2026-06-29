Predicting What Each Detroit Pistons Free Agent Will Do This Offseason

The most pivotal period of the Detroit Pistons' offseason has arrived as NBA Free Agency is set to begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Beginning on Tuesday, teams and players can agree to deals before it becomes official on July 6. It’s an important stretch for the Pistons, and fans are hoping that general manager Trajan Langdon makes moves this offseason that put the franchise in a position to help Detroit win its first NBA championship since 2004.

Four players who are currently on the Pistons roster this season include Jalen Duren (restricted), Tobias Harris (unrestricted), Kevin Huerter (unrestricted), and Javonte Green (unrestricted).

Ahead of the NBA free agency period, here’s a prediction of what will happen to every Pistons free agent this offseason.

Jalen Duren

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Despite his lackluster performance in the postseason, the Pistons remain confident in their All-Star center and are looking to extend him this offseason. While this is a move that a majority of Pistons fans won’t be in favor of, it's one that Detroit will ultimately decide to make this offseason.

Since his end-of-the-season media availability on May 19, Langdon has said the Pistons intend to re-sign Duren this offseason. The question is how much his extension will be worth. According to Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto, Duren is seeking $40 million per year in his next contract.

Tobias Harris

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

One of the three unrestricted free agents this offseason for the Pistons, what happens with Tobias Harris will be intriguing to watch. Langdon has expressed that the Pistons would “love to have” Harris back next season.

Since returning to the Pistons in 2024, Harris has played a pivotal role in Detroit's rise from the worst team in the NBA to top seed in the Eastern Conference courtesy of his veteran leadership. While he struggled in the final few games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons wouldn’t have gotten past the Orlando Magic in the first round if it wasn’t for Harris' leadership.

As for his future with the Pistons, expect Detroit to keep Harris around, but they'll re-sign him to a cheaper deal, leaving the door open to adding a potential co-star for Cade Cunningham.

Kevin Huerter

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

After trading for three-point shooting help by acquiring Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pistons are likely to let Kevin Huerter walk in free agency. Back at the February trade deadline, the Pistons traded Jaden Ivey to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that involved Kevin Huerter in hopes of improving their three-point shooting.

That, however, didn’t happen, as Huerter’s three-point shooting got worse once the Pistons acquired him, and as a result, he barely received playing time in the postseason. In his 25 games with the Pistons, Huerter averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Javonte Green

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Javonte Green was the only player on the Pistons roster last season who played in all 82 games during the 2025-26 regular season. In his first season with the Pistons following his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans, Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

As for his future with the Pistons, given the way he’s been trending with teams in the past, expect Green to be on a new NBA roster next season.