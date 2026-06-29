Predicting What Each Detroit Pistons Free Agent Will Do This Offseason
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The most pivotal period of the Detroit Pistons' offseason has arrived as NBA Free Agency is set to begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
Beginning on Tuesday, teams and players can agree to deals before it becomes official on July 6. It’s an important stretch for the Pistons, and fans are hoping that general manager Trajan Langdon makes moves this offseason that put the franchise in a position to help Detroit win its first NBA championship since 2004.
Four players who are currently on the Pistons roster this season include Jalen Duren (restricted), Tobias Harris (unrestricted), Kevin Huerter (unrestricted), and Javonte Green (unrestricted).
Ahead of the NBA free agency period, here’s a prediction of what will happen to every Pistons free agent this offseason.
Jalen Duren
Despite his lackluster performance in the postseason, the Pistons remain confident in their All-Star center and are looking to extend him this offseason. While this is a move that a majority of Pistons fans won’t be in favor of, it's one that Detroit will ultimately decide to make this offseason.
Since his end-of-the-season media availability on May 19, Langdon has said the Pistons intend to re-sign Duren this offseason. The question is how much his extension will be worth. According to Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto, Duren is seeking $40 million per year in his next contract.
Tobias Harris
One of the three unrestricted free agents this offseason for the Pistons, what happens with Tobias Harris will be intriguing to watch. Langdon has expressed that the Pistons would “love to have” Harris back next season.
Since returning to the Pistons in 2024, Harris has played a pivotal role in Detroit's rise from the worst team in the NBA to top seed in the Eastern Conference courtesy of his veteran leadership. While he struggled in the final few games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons wouldn’t have gotten past the Orlando Magic in the first round if it wasn’t for Harris' leadership.
As for his future with the Pistons, expect Detroit to keep Harris around, but they'll re-sign him to a cheaper deal, leaving the door open to adding a potential co-star for Cade Cunningham.
Kevin Huerter
After trading for three-point shooting help by acquiring Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pistons are likely to let Kevin Huerter walk in free agency. Back at the February trade deadline, the Pistons traded Jaden Ivey to the Chicago Bulls in a deal that involved Kevin Huerter in hopes of improving their three-point shooting.
That, however, didn’t happen, as Huerter’s three-point shooting got worse once the Pistons acquired him, and as a result, he barely received playing time in the postseason. In his 25 games with the Pistons, Huerter averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Javonte Green
Javonte Green was the only player on the Pistons roster last season who played in all 82 games during the 2025-26 regular season. In his first season with the Pistons following his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans, Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
As for his future with the Pistons, given the way he’s been trending with teams in the past, expect Green to be on a new NBA roster next season.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17