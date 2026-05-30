Detroit Pistons Trade Candidates: Realistic Targets to Bolster Roster This Offseason

Following a 2025-26 NBA season in which the Detroit Pistons earned 60 regular-season wins and captured their first playoff series win since 2008, fans are hoping that general manager Trajan Langdon makes a bold move this offseason, rather than standing pat and sticking with the current roster intact.

While the Pistons made impressive strides in year two under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, coming up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals proved that they need more to win an NBA championship, particularly a co-star for Cade Cunningham.

With that in mind, here’s a look at three potential trade candidates the Pistons could go after this offseason.

Lauri Markkanen

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is one of the players at the top of many Pistons fans' radars this offseason. Markkanen would fit in well alongside Cunningham and give the Pistons the wing player addition that they are looking for.

Markkanen can play at the stretch four and on the wing, which would allow the Pistons to utilize him in several ways in their starting lineup. With a Jazz team that is continuing to rebuild, Markkanen averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 47.7 percent from the field.

In an early-season overtime thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns, Markkanen scored a career-high 51 points. His scoring alone makes him one of the top pieces for the Pistons to put alongside Cunningham in pursuit of a championship next season.

To acquire Markkanen or any other top player this offseason, the Pistons would likely have to ship off a few top draft picks, which is worth the risk to take a step forward next season.

Michael Porter Jr.

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is another potential target for the Pistons this offseason. Porter Jr. has championship experience with the Denver Nuggets, which could provide the Pistons with a major boost next season in their quest for an NBA title.

Porter Jr. has been a player that many Pistons fans have wanted to add, especially during last season’s trade deadline. With the Nets this season, Porter Jr. averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Pistons have prided themselves as a tough defensive team, which is among the several reasons they've had so much success and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Acquiring Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason would further improve the Pistons defense. Murphy ranked inside the top 15 in steals this season, averaging 1.5 per game. Putting Murphy alongside another top NBA defender, Ausar Thompson, would further help the Pistons advance in the postseason next season.

Murphy is also a very efficient scorer, which is the type of player the Pistons need entering next season. Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season for the Pelicans while shooting 47 percent from the field.