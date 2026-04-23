Dominant Second Half Fuels Detroit Pistons Game 2 Win Over Orlando Magic

The 18-year drought is finally over. For the first time since 2008, the Detroit Pistons have won a home playoff game and their first at Little Caesars Arena. Wednesday night’s 98-83 Game 2 first-round series win over the Orlando Magic ended an NBA record 11 consecutive home playoff losses for the Pistons.

With the game tied 46 all at halftime, the Pistons defeated the Magic using an explosive start to the second half, outscoring Orlando 30-3 to begin the third quarter. The Pistons used a mix of stout defense and excellent ball movement to put together a strong start to the second half that secured the victory for Detroit.

The Pistons went up by as much as 27 points in the third quarter against the Magic and finished the game recording 11 blocks and nine steals.

Cade Cunningham Performance Fuels Pistons Game 2 Win

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots in the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Fresh off his playoff career-high 39 points in the Pistons Game 1 loss on Sunday night, Cade Cunningham put together another spectacular performance, leading Detroit in the win with 27 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds while shooting 11-of-19 from the field.

Going back to last season’s first-round series loss to the New York Knicks, Cunningham has scored 20-plus points in all eight of his career playoff games with the Pistons. Cunningham’s leadership continues to fuel what Pistons fans are hoping is a deep postseason run.

After not receiving support in the Game 1 loss, the Pistons returned to the team chemistry that fans were accustomed to seeing during Detroit’s 60-win regular season. All five of the Pistons starters, in addition to Cunningham, scored in double figures in the Game 2 win, including Tobias Harris (16 points), Jalen Duren (11 points), Ausar Thompson (11 points), and Duncan Robinson (10 points).

Isaiah Stewart also made an impact off the bench on both ends of the floor, scoring 10 points, five rebounds, and two blocks while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. Stewart’s impact defensively was a great sign for the Pistons, as going up against another one of the NBA’s most physical teams, the Magic, defense will be key heading into the rest of the series.

First Round Series Shifts to Orlando

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With Game 2 in the books, the series now shifts to Orlando, knotted up at 1-1. During the regular season, the Pistons went 1-1 on the road against the Magic, and how they perform on the road in the next two games will be an indication of how this series ends up.

Game 3 of the first-round series between the Pistons and Magic at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the game broadcast on Peacock and NBCSN.