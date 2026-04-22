Where to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Magic Game 2 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Entering Wednesday night’s Game 2 matchup against the Orlando Magic, down 1-0, the Detroit Pistons look to avoid the slow start that plagued them in Game 1. One of the many highlights of the Magic's stunning Game 1 victory on Sunday night was their strong start.

The dominating performance in their 121-90 play-in win over the Charlotte Hornets to clinch the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference carried over to the first game against the top-seeded Pistons. The Magic came out of the gates strong with an 18-5 lead and never trailed in the Game 1 win over the Pistons.

The closest the Pistons got to taking the lead was when the game was tied at 65 in the third quarter. The Magic would respond with a 14-3 run in response as their physicality on defense and winning the turnover battle against the Pistons were the keys to Orlando’s upset win.

Heading into Game 2, the Pistons' defense looks to adjust against Paolo Banchero and have a better defensive performance. Banchero led the Magic in Game 1, scoring 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-15 shooting from the field.

The other four players in the Magic’s starting lineup all scored in double figures in the Game 1 win over the Pistons, including Franz Wagner (19 points), Wendell Carter Jr. (17 points), Desmond Bane (17 points), and Jalen Suggs (16 points).

Suggs’ performance, in particular, was incredibly impressive, as he was all over the place from the opening tip, and his aggressiveness on both ends of the floor helped the Magic take an early lead.

Despite Cade Cunningham's playoff career-high 39 points, he didn’t have much support in Game 1. Entering Game 2, one of the biggest questions is whether Jalen Duren can rebound from his no-show performance. In Game 1, Duren struggled, scoring just eight points, seven rebounds, and one assist.

The Magic’s defensive game plan made Duren uncomfortable throughout, forcing him to turn the ball over three times. For the Pistons to win Game 2, it is critical that Duren delivers a bounce-back performance and that Cunningham receives more support from Detroit’s depth.

Where to Watch Pistons Game 2 First Round Matchup Against Magic

Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (knee) questionable

Potential Starting Lineups

Magic

Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner

Wendell Carter Jr.

Desmond Bane

Jalen Suggs

Pistons

Tobias Harris

Duncan Robinson

Jalen Duren

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson