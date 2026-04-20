Inside Detroit Pistons Game 1 Defeat Against Orlando Magic

The Detroit Pistons fell to the Orlando Magic in game one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs 112-101 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last night.

With the loss the Pistons fell to 0-1 in the series and will need to win on Wednesday to ensure they don't go to Orlando facing a 2-0 deficit.

Pistons Pay the Price for Starting Slow

The Pistons fell behind early, as it seemed the Magic were able to create open looks and free runs to the basket. Orlando seemed ready for the moment, while the Pistons were slow to wake up.

The Magic went on a big run early in the game and led 18-5 halfway through the first quarter. Some rust could have been expected by Pistons fans, especially early, as the Pistons had not played a game in a week up until last night. The Magic led 35-27 at the end of the first quarter.

While the Pistons would go on their fair share of runs and enjoyed a few momentum swings on different occasions in the first half, they weren't able to jump in front and take the lead and the Magic took a 55-51 lead into the halftime break.

Pistons Battled Back in Second Half to Tie Game

The Pistons came out flat in the second half, but battled back to tie the game at 65-65 before the Magic finally pulled away for good, making the final few minutes a formality rather than a contest.

Cade Cunningham Lone Bright Spot in Loss

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots in the second half against the Orlando Magic during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons were out-rebounded by the Magic 45-39. The Pistons bench managed just 20 points of production. Cade Cunningham was the lone bright spot and played out of his mind, recording 39 points and going 3-8 from beyond the arc. While Cunningham was fantastic, only one other player, Tobias Harris, logged double digit points, whereas the entire Magic starting five found themselves in double digits for scoring at the end of the game.

The Pistons turned the ball over 14 times, an uncharacteristic statistic for Detroit this year. The Pistons shot just 31 percent from three in game one.

With the Magic taking game one, Orlando is now three wins away from becoming the first No. 8 seed to take down a No. 1 seed in the opening round since 2012 when the No. 8 seeded 76ers defeated the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons have now lost 11 straight home playoff games, a streak that started in 2008.