Detroit Pistons Front Office Reportedly Set To Hunt For Stars This Summer

The last time the Orlando Magic were up three games to Detroit's one game in the first round of the postseason, the Pistons stormed back to defeat Doc Rivers' Magic in 2003.

The Pistons are not out of this series until they've beaten out of the playoffs. Even the most miraculous of comebacks in this series shouldn't stop management from figuring how to quickly and effectively improve the Pistons roster as it stands. The most glorious of resurgences should not keep President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon from making multiple splashes this summer.

The window for Cade Cunningham's prime is officially wide open. This Pistons regime knows what victory and dominance feels like. They feel the same urgency fans feel. Everything should be on the table for the Pistons front office and everything, aside from Cunningham himself, is reportedly on the table.

Apr 2, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) shoots a jump shot during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Pistons could look to add onto Cunningham and Duren

Everything is on the table.

Duren's performance in this first round series against the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic has brought an entire new genre of questions surrounding Duren's status with the team, especially with his upcoming restricted free agency status looming over the front office. The Pistons will have to come back to the negotiating table with Duren this summer after talks fell through before the regular season started.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported about the Pistons situation on the Get Up morning show today and spoke as if Detroit will explore making additions to their young star duo first. ESPN host Mike Greenberg asked Charania whether the Pistons will be looking into Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Well you look at the profile of player, right? Lauri Markkanen, Trey Murphy, those are guys in their twenties, in the prime of their career. You want players who fit the mold of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. That doesn't mean you're not opportunistic if you can get an older veteran type player." ESPN's Shams Charania

Shams Charania expects the Pistons to make moves this off-season



“I do expect them to be star hunting or hunting for that type of player.”



Via @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/LUHjGv0sM6 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) April 28, 2026

He preceeded Greeneberg's question by reporting that Detroit is set to go "star hunting".

Where Detroit stands

The Pistons are in a really interesting spot managerially, regardless of how their series against Orlando turns out. They're loaded with future draft capital, but they're also a young team ready to win right now, similar to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Langdon and the Pistons front office have the ammunition to execute almost any trade they really want to as long as the other side is willing. They're stacked with tradeable youth and draft assets.

However, every move going forward is more sensitive and delicate than the next. The more aggressive Detroit plans on being from a roster standpoint, the more they risk blowing up or cashing out on their future.