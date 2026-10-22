How Detroit can send a message to the rest of the East on Friday against Miami

Head coach JB Bickerstaff and the new-look Pistons were able to overcome a 20-point deficit against the Celtics, along with putting together a tremendous second half en route to the win.

The next game will be against the Miami Heat, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Pistons have a chance to flex their muscles against other Eastern contenders.

Relentless energy

This was the deciding factor against the Celtics in the opener. The Pistons were down by 20 points in the third quarter and then proceeded to go on a 23-0 run in the 4th quarter to take the lead, capping off a 76- 55 second-half eruption.

There were a lot of sparks for this team, but the biggest was Javonte Green off the bench scoring 19 points off the bench, in 18 minutes.

The Pistons' defense was on full display in the second half as they outrebounded the Celtics 49 to 39, won the points in the paint battle 44 to 34, and the fast break points 17 to 11.

Detroit can use their defense and athleticism against Miami to help punish them on the interior with Duren along with Thompson.

Miami lost to the Timberwolves 131 to 106, so this is a good opportunity for the Pistons to knock down their rivals.

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) is fouled by Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside shooting

In the past the Pistons have not had reliable 3 point shooters, not this season.

Duncan Robinson knocked down five threes and scored 21 points, and Green knocked down five threes as well. As a team, the Pistons made 15 on the gam,e with Cade Cunningham making just one out of six attempts.

This part of the Pistons' offense will be key this season, but against the Heat, it will be extremely important. The Heat have great perimeter defenders in Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins, and on the interior, it is the duo of Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots defended by Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cade Cunningham

The last way the Pistons can send a message is the play of Cade Cunningham.

Cade is one of the top players in the league but struggled with shooting against the Celtics, going 8-for-18 from the field. He still scored 22 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out eight assists, but had five turnovers.

His play against another East rival could send a message that the Pistons are a real contender if he plays to the caliber that most people are accustomed to him playing at.

It will be the first game the Pistons are on the road and the second straight game for Miami at home, and after a blowout loss, Miami is looking for its first win.

This will be a great early test for this Pistons team to have a chance to start 2 and 0.