How Pistons Could Benefit From Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal Without Trading For Him

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the top players expected to be on the trade market this offseason. After 13 seasons with the Bucks, which included winning Milwaukee its second NBA championship in 2021, Giannis appears to be on his way out.

While there has been no recent chatter regarding the Pistons targeting Giannis this offseason, there are other teams in the Eastern Conference that are, including most notably the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Whichever team Giannis lands will have an impact on the Pistons' chances of reaching the NBA Finals next season. Here’s how the Pistons can benefit without acquiring Giannis this offseason.

Best Case For Pistons: Giannis Doesn’t Land With Celtics

The last place that Pistons fans want Giannis to land this offseason is with the Boston Celtics. After falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, including blowing a 3-1 series lead, the Celtics will enter the 2026-27 season primed to return to the NBA Finals following a two-year absence.

With star Jayson Tatum expected to be back for a fully healthy season, the addition of Giannis to the Celtics roster would all but crush the Pistons' Eastern Conference title hopes, depending on who Detroit acquires this offseason.

The Pistons have recently been gaining momentum to land New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III in a trade this offseason. Among the most talented defenders in the NBA, Murphy could be the perfect addition to the Pistons, who will help Detroit compete against a Celtics team with Tatum and Giannis.

To acquire Giannis from the Bucks, the Celtics could likely trade away Jaylen Brown in what would be a blockbuster deal of the offseason. Pistons fans would prefer Giannis to stay in Milwaukee or be traded to the Miami Heat.

How Giannis in Miami Could Affect Pistons

Apr 08, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren after the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Even though the Heat would pose a threat to the Pistons if they acquired Giannis, it's better than the two-time NBA MVP being traded to the Celtics. Last season, the Heat were the last team in the play-in tournament with a 43-39 overall record. The Heat eventually fell to the Charlotte Hornets in an overtime classic.

With the addition of Giannis next season in South Beach, the Pistons and Heat could potentially meet up in a first-round playoff series. In playoff matchups, Giannis is undefeated against the Pistons as the Bucks swept Detroit in a first-round series back in 2019. However, the Pistons are a much different franchise than they were back in 2019.